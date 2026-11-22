The third draft COP31 framework decision, released on Sunday November 22, recalls the consensus reached in Dubai in 2023 without explicitly repeating the call to move away from fossil fuels. The text maintains a global target of 35% of electricity in final energy consumption by 2035 and refers to 2027 the basis for calculating triple adaptation financing. The Turkish Presidency wishes to present the draft to delegations in the morning. No agreement has yet been announced.

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The third COP31 project recalls Dubai’s climate consensus without naming fossil fuels. The text, which has been published in the UN Climate Convention Register, maintains a target of electrification by 2035. However, it leaves open the basis for calculating the tripling of adaptation financing. The decision remains to be made in Antalya.

COP31 third draft refers to Dubai

The novelty is at the beginning of the document: the preamble recalls the consensus of the United Arab Emirates as a whole. The decision adopted in Dubai in 2023 called on countries to contribute, according to their national circumstances, to a transition from fossil fuels to energy systems. The third draft of Antalya refers to this decision without repeating these terms or proposing a new timetable for oil, gas or coal. The previous draft, published on 19 November, neither referred to fossil fuels, but did not include this general reminder in its preamble.

The difference therefore relates to the link with a previous political commitment, not a new deadline. The document also reaffirms the objectives of the Paris Agreement: contain warming well below 2°C and continue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C. He reported that the peak of warming is expected to exceed 1.5°C in the next few years, without presenting this overshoot as a reason to abandon the target.

Carbon electrification and capture: what the text keeps

The project maintains a target already included in the 19 November version: raising the share of electricity to 35% of the world’s final energy consumption by 2035. It is about electricity in all end uses, not the share of renewables in electricity production alone. The new text no longer repeats the targets for triple renewable capacity and doubling the pace of energy efficiency improvement by 2030, as set out in the Dubai decision.

Carbon capture, use and storage remain in the project. The Presidency proposes a collective ambition to deploy gigatonne to the world by 2035. The numerical variants in square brackets in the previous document disappear. The 22 November version does not set a quota per country and presents this scale as a global aspiration.

Adaptation: starting point still to be set

On the financing of adaptation, the text reiterates the call for at least triple funding by 2035. He asked the Standing Committee on Financing to consider options for defining the starting point for the calculation, with a report due for the November 2027 session. Without this basis, the project does not allow for an amount associated with the tripling. It also proposes a roadmap between Antalya and Addis Ababa to finance adaptation and resilience.

This threefold by 2035 is distinct from another provision on the annual disbursements of certain climate funds by 2030, which uses 2022 as a reference. This second benchmark does not therefore resolve the question of the basis of calculation for all adaptation financing.

The project is also reviewing the mountain component, which includes countries where these reliefs feed water reserves. It proposes a two-year programme of work under the two subsidiary bodies of the Convention, with work in June 2027 and June 2028. The text of the 19 referred to the Nairobi programme. This is a proposal for a working framework, not an announcement of funding for Lebanon or another country.

COP31 Chair Murat Kurum reported that the text had been forwarded to the secretariat for legal review. It sought a plenary presentation between 10 and 10.30 a.m. in Antalya, between 9 and 9.30 a.m. in Beirut. The United Nations Register always classifies the document as a draft. The posting and timetable put forward by the Presidency is not a decision of delegations.

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