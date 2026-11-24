Strikes and shots are reported in southern Lebanon. In Qabrikha, the municipality submits the access of journalists for authorization. In Baabda, Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam speak post-FINUL without announcing a decision. Fuel drops and Sanofi announces a buy-back agreement.

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Tuesday, November 24, 2026, 12 noon in Beirut.Strikes and artillery fire are reported in several areas of southern Lebanon. In Qabrikha, the municipality submits press access for permission after announcing that a house has been affected. In Baabda, Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam referred to the post-FINUL, without announcing a decision. Fuels are falling. In France, Sanofi announces an agreement to buy back Insmed.

In South Lebanon, several affected communities in the morning

The Lebanese government agency reported on the morning of air strikes attributed to Israel at Kfar Tebnit and on the outskirts of Qantara and Tuline. Other reports concern artillery fire near several villages in Bint Jbeil and Nabatiyah areas, including Baraachit and Hadatha. The first reports were broadcast between 0858 and 0923 Beirut time. These schedules indicate when the information was made public, not when each strike or shot occurred.

In Qabrikha, the municipality stated that a house had been hit in the morning in a strike it attributed to Israel. In the same statement, issued at 10:29 a.m., she announced that the entry of journalists and media coverage in the commune now required the prior agreement of the municipality and the relevant security and military services. The announced decision is Qabrikha. It does not constitute a general regime for the press in South Lebanon. Neither the municipality nor the first reports of other incidents gave any human results.

What Aoun and Salam examined in Baabda

President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam discussed the situation in the South and consultations on post-FINUL. The minutes of the meeting do not mention a decision on the international presence that could take over, nor an agreement on the format of a possible mission. The consultations concern the continuation of the current mandate, not the establishment of an already decided force.

Both officials also referred to the security arrangements for the holiday season. The report indicates that they are scheduled from next week. It does not detail any particular travel restrictions today. In Beirut, a separate opinion from the Internal Security Forces still provides for the closure of Bani Kenaan Street, in Badaro, until 4 p.m. for a shooting, with a deviation through the adjacent streets.

At the pump, 20 litres from 95 to 2,242,000 pounds

The daily scale sets 20 litres of petrol 95 to 2,242,000 Lebanese pounds and 20 litres from 98 to 2,260,000 pounds. Both are down 49,000 pounds compared to Friday. Gas oil amounts to 2,397,000 pounds per 20 litres, or 48,000 less. The price indicated for the gas cylinder is 1,625,000 pounds.

In the same quantity, 40 litres of 95 are therefore returned to £4,484,000, or 98,000 less than in the previous scale. The comparison relates to the reference price of the purchased fuel. It does not give a saving on a private generator invoice, which falls under another scale.

Sanofi announces $41 billion agreement

Sanofi offers $175 in cash per share of Insmed, an American company specializing in respiratory diseases. The offer values all shares to about $41 billion. The Boards of Directors of both groups have approved the agreement, but the shareholders of Insmed and the regulatory authorities still have to decide. Sanofi aims to close in the first half of 2027.

Insmed already markets two respiratory treatments. Other products remain under development. The announcement concerns the buyback of the company, not a new drug license or an immediate price change for patients.

Miss Universe: San Juan finale tonight

The 75th edition of the contest ends Tuesday night in San Juan, Puerto Rico. At Beirut time, the U.S. broadcast program announced a preview at 2 a.m. on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, followed by the final broadcast at 3 a.m. These are the schedules of this television programme, not a confirmation that its flow will be accessible from Lebanon.

Cover: ceremony of 14 July 2009 in At Tiri, South Lebanon, with the French contingent of UNIFIL. Photograph of archives, unrelated to the strikes and shots mentioned in this bulletin. © Libnanews.

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