In Antalya, Simon Steell requests climate finance adapted to the debt of vulnerable countries. The 2035 targets are not acquiesced payments. Donations, loans and access to funds determine usable aid. International data shed light on gaps between financial announcements and the concrete needs of beneficiaries.

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The same amount of climate finance can cover a donation, a loan to repay or mobilized private capital. These categories do not provide the same support to recipient countries. In a speech delivered on 13 November 2026 at COP31 in Antalya, UN Climate’s Executive Secretary put this issue at the centre of the debate: financing the transition without exacerbating debt.

This decryption covers financial instruments and available data, not a final review of the conference. The November 13 speech does not create a new envelope: it questions the conditions under which resources become accessible.

Climate finance: two goals for 2035

The financial framework was adopted in Baku at COP29 in November 2024. It sets a target of at least $300 billion per year by 2035 for developing countries, with developed countries taking the lead. It also calls on all actors to increase funding from all public and private sources to at least $1,300 billion annually at the same time.

These amounts are neither COP31 revenue nor an immediate amount available. The second covers a wider perimeter than the first. Adding them to announce 1,600 billion new dollars would be misleading. It is also necessary to distinguish an annual target to be reached by 2035 from a cumulative amount over 10 years.

The Baku Agreement marks a scale change from the previous target of 100 billion annually. But an international decision alone does not refer to the beneficiaries of a loan or gift. Modalities, financial instruments and effective access remain critical for countries seeking to implement their projects.

What the latest figures show

Data published by the OECD on 21 May 2026 cover the years 2023 and 2024. Developed countries provided and mobilized $132.8 billion and $136.7 billion respectively for developing countries. The $100 billion threshold had been crossed in 2022, at $115.9 billion. It is therefore three consecutive years above the previous objective, not a balance sheet of 2026.

This increase does not benefit all recipients uniformly. According to OECD, low-income countries received $9.6 billion in 2024, after $8.4 billion in 2023. This recovery remains below the 11.1 billion recorded in 2022. Financing remains concentrated in middle-income countries.

There is also an imbalance in priorities. Adaptation, which aims to reduce vulnerability to the consequences of warming, represents about a quarter of the total in 2023 and 2024. The reduction of emissions absorbs almost two thirds. An overall increase is therefore not sufficient to show that the protection needs of the population are met in the same proportion.

A loan and a gift do not produce the same effect

The Standing Committee on the Financing of the Climate Convention recalls in its report published on 3 November that no accounting method has been agreed multilaterally to measure progress towards the old objective. The approaches differ, in particular, on commitments and disbursements, the periods used or how to measure the financing mobilized.

The report includes OECD data on bilateral and multilateral public instruments: $29.7 billion in grants in 2024, compared with 68.5 billion in loans. These categories do not have the same consequences for the beneficiary. A gift does not create a repayment obligation; a loan commits future resources even when it is granted on favourable terms.

The document also highlights the absence of a homogeneous aggregate distinguishing concessional and non-concessional loans on all channels. The definitions used do not coincide everywhere. The nominal value of financing does not, therefore, alone indicate what budgetary effort will be made by the receiving country.

Reducing barriers before increasing projects

In his November 13 speech, UN Climate’s Executive Secretary explained that the succession of disasters, rising capital costs and debt could lock vulnerable economies in an unfavourable circle. It defends the maintenance of very concessional grants and financing, particularly for the least developed countries and small island States. It does not reject private investment, loans or guarantees: it asks to adapt its conditions.

His other priority is administrative. Fragmented arrangements and complex requirements complicate access to funds. It calls for simplification, coordination of financial institutions and strengthening rather than circumventing national systems. The amount announced is therefore not sufficient to measure the useable aid.

Archive illustration: Antalya, February 19, 2022. Photo Sharon Hahn Darlin / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0; Libnanews dressing. This view does not represent a COP31 session.

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