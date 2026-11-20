A strike is reported to Kfar Tebnit, with no confirmed record. The Independence Tribute Calendar specifies the weekend appointments and closings on Monday. In Brussels, a summit brings together the European Union and the United Kingdom. London reacts to the judgment on the Rohingya. In Lebanon, Al Fajr returns to the hall.

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An air strike was reported this Friday in Kfar Tebnit, in southern Lebanon, with no confirmed record. The Presidency has detailed the programme of tributes to independence, and public services will close on Monday. Abroad, Brussels hosts the summit between the European Union and the United Kingdom, while London announces a diplomatic measure after the judgment on the genocide of the Rohingya. Finally, in Lebanon,Al Fajrcome back to the movies.

South Lebanon: a strike reported in Kfar Tebnit

On Friday morning, the National Information Agency reported a two-time Israeli air strike on Kfar Tebnit in Nabatiyah district. The dispatch was issued at 0957 hours Beirut time. It’s time to report, not time to hit: the text only indicates that it had just taken place. It does not give a human or damage assessment. The absence of such clarification does not lead to the conclusion that there have been no victims.

This report is distinct from Israel’s Thursday strike in Janta, Bekaa. In the Security Council, Thursday closed consultations focused on the implementation of resolution 1701. The United Nations did not announce any vote or arrangement for the post-FINUL period. The resolution remains in force regardless of the mandate of the force, whose current deadline is 31 December.

Independence: weekend tributes and closings on Monday

The Presidency protocol provides for two tributes to Beirut on Saturday 21 November: at 10 a.m. in front of the statue of Béchara al-Khoury and at 11 a.m. in front of the statue of Riad al-Solh. The Minister of Agriculture, Nizar Hani, is then to travel to Bchamoun at 11.30 a.m. On Sunday, the day of the feast, the Minister of the Environment, Tamara el-Zein, is to go to the citadel of Rachaya at 11.30 a.m. The programme focuses on these tributes; it does not establish traffic routes or deviations.

The Prime Minister’s note of 5 November provides for the closure of all public administrations, public institutions and municipalities on Monday, 23 November, the anniversary of the 22nd Sunday. The note does not cover shops or private schools. The next working day after the weekend will therefore be Tuesday, subject to the timetable of the service concerned.

Brussels: the second EU-UK summit

António Costa, Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham meet in Brussels to take stock of the commitments made at the first summit in London in May 2025. The European Council indicates an appointment beginning at 10.30 a.m., indicative time in Brussels, i.e. 11.30 a.m. in Beirut. The press conference was announced at around 13.25 in Brussels, 14.25 in Lebanon.

Food trade and a limited youth mobility scheme are among the issues London intends to take forward. These discussions do not mean the return to free movement or the entry into force of new rules on Friday. No final text was published at the time the bulletin was closed.

Rohingyas: London orders the expulsion of Myanmar military attaché

The United Kingdom announced on Thursday that it had ordered the expulsion of the Myanmar military attaché and called for an urgent meeting of the Security Council. The expulsion order does not confirm his actual departure, and the UK application does not set a meeting date. On Friday, the Myanmar Presidency spokesman told the press in Naypyidaw that the judgement was unfair.

The International Court of Justice concluded on Thursday that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya in northern Rakhine State, in a case that included the 2017 operations. The judgement concerns State responsibility, not individual criminal convictions. It orders reparations, but does not yet set an amount of compensation. The Government’s reaction does not change the scope of the judgment.

Culture:Al Fajrreturn to the rooms

Al Fajrfiction, located during the struggle for Lebanon’s independence under the French mandate, returned to the theatre on 19 November, according to the programmes of the operators. The story follows journalists committed to the mandate. One operator presents a 4K version, with a remixed soundtrack and reworked scenes using artificial intelligence. It is the spring of a fictional film, not the presentation of unpublished documentary images of 1943. Hours and availability depend on the rooms.

Facade of the citadel of Rachaya. Archive photograph published in 2020, unrelated to Kfar Tebnit’s hit and prior to this year’s tributes. François El Bacha / Libnanews.

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