Dominique de Villepin declared himself a candidate for the French presidential election of 2027. Humanist France confirms its entry into the countryside. Its project proposes to change the financing of social protection and to strengthen the role of trade unions. Sponsorships remain to be assembled prior to publication of the official list.

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Dominique de Villepin entered the presidential campaign of 2027. Humanist France, the movement it founded, announced its candidacy on Friday 20 November. Its project proposes to transfer part of the financing of social protection to the CSG and to extend the powers of the social partners. He has yet to gather the necessary sponsorships.

The site of La France humaniste now displays the candidacy of the former Prime Minister and calls on the elected representatives to sponsor him. Dominique de Villepin led the government from 2005 to 2007, under Jacques Chirac. He had previously occupied the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he had led the French opposition to the intervention in Iraq in 2003.

What his wage proposals say

The application is based on texts published by the movement under the title « Projet France 2027 ». Its economic component proposes to transfer over EUR 200 billion of contributions to the generalised social contribution. The document anticipates an average gain of 200 euros net per month for employees. This figure is an estimate of the campaign, not a guaranteed gain for each household. The effect would depend, inter alia, on the distribution of funding among revenues and the rules that the legislator would retain.

The social side proposes that the social partners be entrusted with the annual upgrading of the Smic and that they be given a role in preparing for major reforms. It also intends to set aside for employees one third of the seats of the boards of directors or supervisory boards of at least 1,000 employees. The two texts therefore deal both with how to finance social protection and with those who decide on certain labour rules. These are written proposals of the movement, not measures that came into force.

The 500 Sponsorship Filter

The announcement launches the political campaign, but does not guarantee a place on the ballot. The Act provides for at least 500 eligible elected presentations, with signatures from at least 30 overseas departments or communities and not more than one tenth of the signatories from the same territory. A promise of support therefore does not count as a received and validated presentation. It is up to the Constitutional Council to draw up the official list of candidates.

Photo archive: Dominique de Villepin, then Minister of Foreign Affairs, image released in 2004, unrelated to the announcement of November 20, 2026. José Cruz / Agência Brasil, via Wikimedia Commons,CC BY 3.0 BR. Whole photo resized and dressed by Libnanews.

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