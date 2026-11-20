The Iraqi authorities announce the opening of the joint command of Jurf al-Sakhar and the beginning of the redeployment of the security forces. Federal police are in charge of the device. This step confirms the establishment of headquarters, but does not demonstrate control of the entire area or total withdrawal. The Kataëb Hezbollah remain at the heart of the case. The announcements of the press conference on civil access do not prove the return of the inhabitants.

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The Iraqi authorities announced Friday, 20 November, the opening of the joint command of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, and the beginning of the redeployment of the security forces. The federal police are running the new system. The announcement confirms the opening of the command, but does not mean that the authorities already control the entire area.

General Ahmed Hatem Hamid, who was appointed head of command, announced his opening at a press conference held on Friday in Babil province. General Saad Maan, responsible for the communication of the Iraqi security services, confirmed the opening and indicated that the replacement of the units would begin during the day. A correspondent from the Iraqi public agency then reported that joint forces had started entering the area, also known as Jurf al-Nasr.

In Jurf al-Sakhar, command opens before the end of redeployment

These are two distinct steps. Headquarters can take over the coordination of services before all changes on the ground have taken place. On Thursday, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief announced a system of military, federal police and Popular Mobilization units. On Friday, the authorities confirmed that the federal police would take the lead. They did not announce that the redeployment was complete.

The opening reflects a decision taken by the Ali al-Zaidi government after days of tension with the Kataeb Hezbollah. The Iraqi armed group, supported by Iran, has been established for years in this part of the Babil province. The government had announced an order to enter the forces and then the creation of the command. The field entry report on Friday is new to these announcements. It does not make it possible to conclude a complete withdrawal of the Kataëb Hezbollah or to assimilate disarmament.

The reorganisation of forces does not solve the situation of the inhabitants

The reorganization is based on Iraqi investigations into suspected oil smuggling. Kataeb Hezbollah denied any involvement. None of the points presented on Friday on the opening of command constitute a conclusion of this investigation.

The press conference also referred to subsequent civilian road access. This announcement is neither a general reopening nor proof of the return of displaced inhabitants. The next steps to be checked are the effective exercise of command responsibilities in the field and the implementation of decisions on the movement of civilians.

The Tiger in Baghdad on July 31, 2016. View of the Iraqi capital: does not show Jurf al-Sakhar or the redeployment of 20 November 2026. Dominique A. Pineiro / United States Department of Defense (United States federal public domain).Photographic notice.

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