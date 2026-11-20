Libnanews opens local editions in France, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy. These French-language portals provide access to available articles, diaspora selections and the first local agendas. In France, Paris, Strasbourg, Bordeaux, Marseille, Lyon and Lille have dedicated pages. Content will be gradually enriched, with a priority given to community information, culture and life.

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Libnanews announces the opening of its local editions in seven countries. These portals bring together articles, diaspora selections and outreach information. In France, six cities also have a dedicated entrance. The package is available in French and remains directly linked to the main site.

Local editions in seven countries

France, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy now have a Libnanews edition. Each has its own address and home page adapted to its territory. Readers can find a selection linked to their country of residence, while maintaining access to Lebanese news.

This development extends Libnanews’ vocation to its readers in Lebanon and abroad. The project gives a more visible place to proximity information. It also aims to bring the lives of Lebanese communities closer to the issues affecting their daily environment.

The seven editions are currently available in French. This choice allows francophone readers to maintain their reading habits. It covers both persons living abroad and those following a country for family or professional reasons.

Six cities accessible in the French edition

The French edition includes pages dedicated to Paris, Strasbourg, Bordeaux, Marseille, Lyon and Lille. These entrances allow you to choose a city from navigation. They welcome local content available, an agenda and useful contacts.

The first publications are already available in Paris, Strasbourg and Lyon. In Paris, they include the reopening of the town hall of the 12th arrondissement and the work of the Jemmapes wharf. In Strasbourg, a guide presents access to Kléber Square during the Christmas market. In Lyon, a publication details the traffic plan announced for the November 20 TCL strike.

The welcome France gathers these articles and allows to reach each city. The Bordeaux, Marseille and Lille pages already have an appointment in their agenda. Their editorial content will be gradually enriched.

A portal for news and local life

Each edition is designed as a local Libnanews portal. It is intended to move from an article to practical information and then to a cultural meeting. The reader chooses its territory and finds the contents that relate to it.

The focus on local subjects is at the heart of this organization. Transport, public services, approaches and cultural events can thus find their place in editions. Their publication depends on the information available and their interest to readers in the territory concerned.

The Emirates also hosts a first original article on Dala Nasser in Frieze Abu Dhabi. This topic links the creation of a Lebanese artist to an event presented on site. It illustrates the link sought between local life and diaspora routes.

This articulation should guide the development of portals. A cultural initiative, meeting or service information may be of interest to a community beyond the borders of Lebanon. The editions give an identifiable space to these topics, with an address corresponding to the country or city.

Calendars to prepare an exit

The first agendas offer upcoming appointments in French cities and the Emirates. They shall specify, according to the information available, the place, dates and conditions of participation. A link allows you to consult the programme or the directions of the organiser.

Readers can find activities at the Musée Carnavalet, the launch of illuminations in Strasbourg or the Frac MéCA weekend in Bordeaux. Other meetings concern Marseille, Lyon, Lille and Abu Dhabi. The timetables and modalities remain those announced by their organizers.

This information is used to prepare a visit or trip. Reservations, seat limits and any rate conditions must be checked with the organiser. Dated appointments are removed from the active calendar.

A common identity with Libnanews

Portals capture the visual identity of the main site. The logo, titles and presentation of the articles retain common landmarks. Navigation allows you to move from one edition to another and find Libnanews.com.

The pages can be viewed from a browser, both on a computer and on the phone. On mobile, the choice of country and French cities can be found in a foldable menu. The images retain their proportions and the articles have a presentation adapted to the reading.

The news of Lebanon remains present in this whole. Local portals provide access to a selection published on the main site. Readers can follow their surroundings and find national information in the same editorial universe.

Continued deployment

The opening of editions is a first step. Their content still varies between countries and cities. Some pages already have original articles, while others start with local selections and appointments.

The portals will be enhanced as new content is prepared and verified. The aim remains to build entry points useful for readers in each territory. Practical information, culture and community life will gradually find more space.

The seven editions are now available at the addresses below. For France, readers can also access the page of their city.

Access Libnanews

France·United Arab Emirates·United States·Brazil·United Kingdom·Germany·Italy

French cities:Paris·Strasbourg·Bordeaux·Marseille·Lyon·Lille

Illustration: capture of the French edition of Libnanews, November 20, 2026. Archive photographs visible in the capture: Chabe01, Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0. Sources of photographs:canal Saint-Martinandtown hall of the 12th.

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