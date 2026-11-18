In Lebanon, the announced bank strike and disarmament remain at the forefront. Kuwait denounces Iranian attacks; ADNOC reports one missing and eleven wounded in Ormuz. Diplomatic contacts continue, as Amazon announces new investments and NASA prepares for the end of Terra.

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Wednesday 18 November 2026, 12 noon edition in Beirut.The banks’ tax challenge remains at the forefront in Lebanon, where Joseph Aoun reaffirms his line on disarmament and negotiations. In the Gulf, the morning brings an Iranian claim against a base in Kuwait and a human assessment communicated by ADNOC after the attack on a ship. Diplomatic contacts continue, without further announced agreement. Here are the facts, the positions of the actors and the remaining points to be established.

Lebanon: The call for a bank strike remains, its scope remains to be measured

The latest press release available from the Association of Banks of Lebanon remains that of November 16, announcing a warning strike this Wednesday, November 18, and every Wednesday in the following weeks. No suspension was identified during the preparation of this edition. This alone does not guarantee the closure of all agencies or the unavailability of distributors or transfers. Clients must check accessible services with their institution before travelling.

The dispute concerns, in particular, the tax treatment of exchange rate differentials and provisions on the state’s euro bonds. Banks challenge taxation that they consider to be based on unrealized accounting gains and require tax or legislative corrections. This is their argument in a dispute, not a definitive interpretation. The board of directors of the association shall retain the right to suspend, cancel or tighten the movement.

Aoun: disarm through dialogue, negotiate without guaranteed withdrawal schedule

In his interview on 17 November, President Joseph Aoun called on Hezbollah to hand over its weapons to the state, while excluding the possibility of an internal confrontation as an option. It presents direct and indirect exchanges with the movement as a means of seeking a peaceful outcome. This presidential position is neither the announcement of a disarmament agreement nor the confirmation of its implementation.

On the external side, the Head of State defends the continuation of the negotiations and envisages new rounds after the formation of the Israeli government. He refused Israel’s own control of disarmament in Lebanon and proposed the use of a United Nations team, possibly Arab or European. No new composition or mission shall be determined by this declaration. The President also acknowledged the lack of a timetable for Israeli withdrawal. Reconstruction, the return of internally displaced persons and the release of detainees were among the objectives he reaffirmed.

Institutions: commissions convened, not yet decisions taken

This Wednesday’s parliamentary calendar includes the Finance Committee at 10.30 a.m. to examine the appropriations of several bodies in the draft 2027 budget. At the same time, the Foreign Affairs Committee is convened on Lebanese-Syrian relations in the presence of the Vice-President of the Council. These convocations do not prove that the meetings were successful or that a text was adopted.

The Information Technology Committee, on the other hand, was postponed until Thursday 19 November at 11 a.m. The November 16 notice replaces an old convocation still visible on the same page. To follow the institutional activity, it is therefore necessary to distinguish the agenda announced, the actual holding of a sitting and its conclusions: no unconfirmed result is presented here as a vote.

Gulf: Tehran claims attack in Kuwait

The picture has been clarified since the first night warnings: the Iranian army claims to have targeted US military installations on Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait. Kuwaiti forces have announced their defences against hostile drones. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs today condemned repeated Iranian attacks and denounced a threat to the country’s sovereignty and regional stability.

The Iranian claim designates targets; it does not demonstrate that the equipment advertised has been reached or destroyed. The elements consulted do not allow for an independent human and material assessment for this attack. In Bahrain, the authorities also announced interceptions. These episodes are distinct: their places, schedules and possible balance sheets should not be added up or confused.

Ormuz: missing sailor, 11 injured according to ADNOC

ADNOC Logistics & Services states that one of its vessels was attacked during its passage through the Strait of Ormuz on the evening of Tuesday, 17 November. The group reported a missing crew member and ongoing research with the competent authorities. Eleven people were injured; other crew members were evacuated and care is provided as required.

The press release consulted does not provide the name of the vessel and does not attribute the attack. A missing person must not be counted as dead without confirmation. This balance sheet is that of the company at this stage, which is likely to evolve. It gives a concrete measure of the risks faced by the crews, beyond the military announcements that accompany the regional crisis.

Diplomacy: Oman maintains contacts

On Wednesday, Sultan Haitham bin Tarek had a telephone interview with the Kuwaiti Emir, Meshaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah. According to the Omani report, the two leaders referred to regional developments and stressed the importance of continued coordination for Gulf security.

The day before, Omani and Iranian foreign ministers had discussed in Muscat how to contain tensions and protect maritime corridors. These exchanges indicate that channels of discussion remain open. They are not worth announcing a new ceasefire, nor are they guaranteed a return to normal for navigation.

World: Energy in India, Terra’s observations coming to an end

Amazon announced on 17 November an additional $7 billion in renewable investment in India by 2030, in addition to $4 billion already contracted. Four wind and solar projects totalling 934 megawatts are part of this already committed envelope. Distinguishing them avoids counting the same ads twice. These are projected capacity and expenditure, not new production fully available today.

NASA announces that Terra will cease collecting scientific data on December 1. Launched in December 1999, the satellite documented changes in land, oceans and the atmosphere well beyond its initial six-year mission. The agency invokes the aging of systems and the drift of orbit. Deactivation must continue until January 2027; data archives will remain freely accessible to the public.

Cover: Lebanese Parliament in Beirut, an archive photograph whose date of shooting is not established. Institutional illustration, unrelated to an event photographed this Wednesday. © François el Bacha / Libnanews, all rights reserved.

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