The start of Mina West adds a source of domestic gas in Egypt. Its importance is measured by the national situation: August 2026 production remains well below that observed a year and five years earlier, while imports occupy a major place in supply. The new intake is not confused with a return to balance. The increase in field power and the evolution of other deposits will determine the real effect on the volumes available for the Egyptian network.

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The gas in Egypt receives a new contribution with the start of Mina West, announced on November 15, 2026 by Shell and its partner KUFPEC. This Mediterranean field must feed the internal market. However, after several years of decline in domestic production, a new deposit improves the supply available, without eliminating the gap between production and requirements.

Mina West joins existing infrastructure

The project is located in the North East El Amriya Concession. Shell holds 60% and KUFPEC 40%. The partners announce an expected production of 160 million standard cubic feet per day for the entire field. This forecast volume is neither Shell’s only share nor a production average already seen over several months.

A seven-kilometre pipeline connects Mina West to the West Delta Deep Marine facility. The gas then goes through the Burullus processing infrastructure before entering the Egyptian network. Start-up occurs three years after discovery.

Gas in Egypt remains well below 2021

The monthly JODI series measures the way ahead. In August 2026, Egyptian production reached 3.189 billion cubic metres, compared with 3.564 billion in August 2025. The decrease calculated on these data is 10.5% in one year. In August 2021, production was still 6.081 billion cubic metres, with a decline of 47.6% over five years.

Compare the same month limits the effect of the seasonal calendar. This does not mean that the entire year 2026 will follow exactly this development, but gives a precise measure of the weakening of national supply.

The figures also describe the importance of external inputs. For August 2026, JODI recorded 1.969 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas imports and 1.051 billion per pipeline. Together, these two flows represent 3.020 billion cubic metres, almost equivalent to the national production of the month.

A new contribution, not yet a rebalancing

The start-up of Mina West therefore responds to an immediate challenge: adding domestic volumes to a system that largely mobilizes imports. Each additional production can help reduce the need for external, demand-driven and other unchanged production. But one field does not necessarily compensate for the decline of other deposits.

Two developments must now be distinguished: the actual rise in power of Mina West and the trajectory of all Egyptian production. An announced capacity is an industrial objective; the volumes delivered to the network determine its actual effect. The connection to existing installations makes this new gas available for the national market, while the monthly statistics will measure the contribution over time.

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