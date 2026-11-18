Third episode of our series on the AI and trades. Field studies and the Klarna case show how automation transforms customer service: initial response, diagnosis, control and recovery of complex files. Speed gains do not also benefit all counsellors and are not sufficient to predict employment.

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The third episode of our series « L In the customer service, assistants write answers, suggest a diagnosis or directly handle a conversation. Experiences with counsellors show gains in speed, but also uneven effects depending on experience and how to organize work. The central question becomes that of the passage between the machine and the employee: who understands the file, who decides and who resumes the conversation when it gets complicated?

Afterit developersandschool correction, customer service offers a field where automation is measured by direct contact with the public. A client usually does not ask for a well-written answer for itself. He wants to get access, understand an invoice or get a problem solved. The fluidity of the conversation and the resolution of the file must therefore be examined separately.

An assistant behind the adviser

The study by Erik Brynjolfsson, Danielle Li and Lindsey Raymond, published in 2025 in theQuarterly Journal of Economics, covers 5,172 support agents of a professional software company. Researchers follow the gradual introduction of an assistant who suggests answers during written exchanges. The employee may change or ignore them.

The number of problems solved per hour increases by an average of 15%. The least experienced or initially least performing counsellors are making more progress. The best agents record little productivity gains, with a slight deterioration of some quality indicators. In particular, the tool seems to disseminate practices previously controlled by the most effective colleagues.

This result describes assistance at work, not replacing all agents with a chatbot. It concerns a company and a generation of tools. It does not provide guaranteed performance for each contact centre or a measure of the jobs that have been eliminated. The average mainly masks important differences within the same profession.

At Alibaba, responding faster doesn’t solve everything

Oneresearch with Alibaba, revised July 2026, studies the after-sales service of online commerce. Access to the assistant is assigned randomly to agents. The system offers a diagnosis and solution only at the beginning of the exchange. The Councillor remains free to take up or reject this proposal.

On average, assistance improves the speed and assessments left by clients. However, it did not have a significant effect on the customer’s new demands, used as an objective measure of quality. In the initially best performing agents, several results deteriorate. The authors associate this evolution with interruptions in the continuity of treatment.

This research paper, published on arXiv, does not conclude that an assistant is uniformly suitable for everyone. It also distinguishes two results often gathered in commercial presentations: a customer can appreciate the exchange without its problem being solved permanently. The timing of the suggestion is part of the organization to be evaluated.

Klarna combines automation and human access

Theklarna’s 2025 Annual Report, tabled in 2026, describes another organization. The company reported that its assistant supported 80% of written customer service conversations during 2025. It allocates approximately $59 million in savings over the year.

This data comes from the group’s internal journals and evaluations. They do not constitute an independent comparison between identical files distributed at random. The proportion of conversations handled also does not represent an equivalent proportion of replaceable employees: applications do not all require the same time or skills.

Klarna specifies that it is possible to speak to a human representative for all its clients. The model thus combines extensive automation and a human recourse. For the advisor, the practical question is what he receives at the time of the transfer: an intact request, a reliable summary or a file that is already complicated by several unsatisfactory answers.

Transfer becomes a task in its own right

Let’s take a hypothetical case of work: a customer contests a billing after having already obtained a promise of reimbursement. An assistant can find a general procedure and propose a formulation. The adviser must still determine what has actually been promised, whether the operation has been carried out and which authority can correct the file.

In this situation, the first quick response is not sufficient to measure the service rendered. If the customer has to repeat his story at each transfer, the time saved at the first contact can then be lost. A coherent organisation must convey the useful elements, distinguish a proposal from an action carried out and make visible what remains to be decided.

Control should therefore not be limited to the number of closed conversations. It may also cover re-opened files, corrected errors, the deadline until the actual settlement and the quality of the transfer to a colleague. These indicators test a productivity hypothesis rather than confuse a generated response with a solved problem.

Pressured jobs but persistent recruitment

In the United Statesbureau of Labor Statistics projections updated on 29 October 2026forecast a 5% decline in the employment of customer service representatives between 2025 and 2035. However, the administration forecasts an average of 289,500 job openings per year, linked to departures and job changes.

The BLS links the expected decline to the increasing automation of tasks, including open access services and applications. He also highlighted the maintenance of human centres for complex demands. This American projection encompasses several technologies and sectors. It does not indicate an isolated effect of the general AI and does not describe the Lebanese market.

The coexistence of a declining overall workforce and large numbers of recruits is important for candidates. It means that a profession can remain accessible while changing its size and requirements. The content of the proposed posts counts as much as their number: routine processing, resumption of claims, technical support or supervision.

In Lebanon, measure usage before copying results

In itssummary published in june 2026The International Labour Organisation describes uneven productivity gains and massive job displacements that are still limited in the available data. In particular, it highlights the risks to young people’s entry opportunities and quality of work. A reported time saving does not automatically translate into a measured increase in output or income.

For a company operating in Lebanon, foreign studies can be used to construct a trial, not to announce its results in advance. This would include comparing applications in the languages actually used, checking responses to local procedures and keeping a sufficiently close comparison group. Effective assistance on a standard question in English may result in a different result on an Arabic-French claim.

The role of the adviser is then played in understanding the case, identifying exceptions and the ability to bring about an approach. Training only to accept suggestions would be insufficient. It is also necessary to learn to identify a plausible but inappropriate response, document a correction and resume the dialogue without starting the client again. It is in this specific place that the quality of the automated service will be decided: when the standard response ceases to suffice.

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