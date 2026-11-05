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Ersal: A woman killed, army announces investigation

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 4 views

A Syrian woman died after being shot in Ersal Jurd on 4 November. According to the Lebanese Armed Forces, soldiers at an observation point fired warning shots after an attempt by the driver to overthrow them. The vehicle carried twelve Syrians. Three other people were injured by glass shrapnel. An investigation was initiated under the supervision of the competent judiciary. The driver is wanted. The circumstances remain to be established independently of the military narrative.

Ersal : une femme tuée et une enquête annoncée par l’armée, sur une photographie d’archives clairement signalée.
Engin de chantier sur une piste, photographie d’archives de la photothèque Libnanews, publiée en mars 2025 pour illustrer la frontière libano-syrienne. Cette photo ne représente ni le véhicule ni les lieux précis de l’incident du 4 novembre 2026. © Archives Libnanews
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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

A Syrian national died after being shot in an incident in Ersal Jurd on 4 November. Three other people were injured by glass shrapnel, according to the Lebanese Army, which announces the initiation of an investigation under the supervision of the competent justice system.

The army command delivered its version of the facts on Thursday, 5 November, in a communiqué from its orientation direction. The incident occurred in this mountainous area on the Lebanese-Syrian border, where a unit was conducting border control and smuggling operations.

Army reports attempt to overthrow soldiers

According to the press release, a vehicle without registration plates, equipped with glass windows preventing it from seeing inside, arrived from Syria through illegal passages. He was said to have exceeded the soldiers at an observation point and then his driver tried to overthrow them.

The army claims that its men, faced with imminent danger, fired warning shots to force the vehicle to stop. The driver would then have stopped before fleeing to an unknown destination. He was still wanted at the time of the release.

These circumstances are based on the story of the military institution. This narrative could not be independently intersected at this stage.

Twelve passengers, one woman shot

The soldiers discovered twelve Syrian nationals on board. According to the army, the vehicle had to smuggle them into Lebanon. One woman had been hit by a projectile and three others injured by glass shrapnel. The four victims were transported to the hospital, where the woman died.

The statement does not give their identity, the name of the hospital or the condition of the three injured. Nor does it specify the trajectory of the shot that hit the woman or the exact sequence of shots.

The announced investigation must establish the circumstances of the incident. The Army reports that it is continuing its search to stop the fugitive driver.

Cover Photo: Libnanews Image Bank Archive, March 2025. This illustration does not represent the vehicle or the specific locations of the incident.

Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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