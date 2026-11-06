Jordan-Kazakhstan: IA on the security agenda

Jordan and Kazakhstan are preparing in Astana a meeting of the Aqaba process on the security of artificial intelligence. Abdallah II and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented this priority during their talks on 5 November 2026. The appointment is a first for this format in Central Asia. The announcements focus on cooperation and discussion objectives. It is not yet possible to state that a technical agreement, a common system or new rules have been adopted by the participants.

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Jordan and Kazakhstan place artificial intelligence security on the agenda of their dialogue. Meeting in Astana on 5 November 2026, Abdallah II and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented this theme as a priority of the new meeting of the Aqaba process in the Kazakh capital.

President Kazakh underlined a new geographical location: this format of security cooperation meets for the first time in Central Asia. The King of Jordan welcomed the joint organization of the meeting. The official announcements describe work objectives, without publishing a technical decision on the AI.

Jordan and Kazakhstan expand Aqaba dialogue

The official visit of Abdallah II began on 5 November. Its programme includes bilateral talks and a new meeting of the Aqaba process on security challenges. The latter was announced for November 6.

This framework does not refer to a new military alliance. It allows for exchanges between officials on common threats. The two leaders relate the Astana meeting to cooperation against terrorism and extremism, as well as regional security issues.

Hosting Kazakhstan adds a Central Asian dimension to these discussions. Tokaev highlighted the possible contribution of his region. He also recalled the seniority of the process initiated by the Jordanian sovereign more than a decade ago.

Artificial intelligence as a subject of security

The choice of the topic is explicit in the Kazakh Presidency report. The session should focus on security in the field of artificial intelligence. It is therefore not just an economic exchange on new technologies.

However, the information made public does not detail the arrangements envisaged. They do not describe a common monitoring platform, automated data sharing or operational protocol. Nor can they announce the adoption of common rules for AI systems.

This limit does not diminish the scope of political choice: the two countries now include the subject in a security cooperation meeting. It requires a distinction between the opening of a discussion and its results.

A meeting in the bilateral relationship

The 5 November talks were not limited to the Aqaba meeting. Both leaders also discussed trade, investment, tourism and technology. Abdullah II cited defence as one of the areas of cooperation to be developed.

President Kazakh insisted on the implementation of the commitments already made. The previous year’s reciprocal visits had given impetus to relations between the two countries. Current announcements extend this dialogue, without providing any new amount or specific contract related to artificial intelligence.

The publication of the conclusions of the Astana meeting will determine whether the exchanges lead to a concrete programme, joint commitments or a new work schedule.

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