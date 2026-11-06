Administrative hours in Syria: 8 a.m.–4 p.m. from December

Syria shall set the hours of public administrative bodies from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., from 1 December 2026. Decision 1616 provides for a special organization for economic establishments whose work must remain continuous. It does not present any wage compensation associated with this change. Specific arrangements for services, permanences and reception of users should be specified. The new calendar takes place in a context of forced income, without the recent survey measuring its reception.

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The administrative hours in Syria will go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from 1 December 2026. The General Secretariat of the Presidency set this timetable in decision 1616, announced on 2 November. The measure covers public administrative bodies. Economic institutions whose business requires continuity will retain an organization adapted to their own rules.

What administrative times in Syria from December onwards?

The new frame covers a daily amplitude of eight hours. Its date of application leaves November as a preparation period. According to official information provided by a news agency, the General Secretariat requests the publication of the text and its notification from the authorities responsible for carrying it out.

The perimeter deserves special attention. The decision concerns public bodies of an administrative nature. It does not, by this wording alone, lay down a universal rule for every public or private activity. It also does not specify the reception times of each window.

For a user, the range of work of agents and the duration of opening a service do not necessarily overlap. The administrations will therefore have to specify their practical arrangements before the new timetable starts.

An exception for continuous economic activities

The text explicitly provides for the case of public bodies of an economic nature whose task is to work without interruption. These establishments will set start and end times and rotations in accordance with their specific regulations and service requirements.

This distinction makes it possible to retain successive teams when the activity cannot stop at the end of an administrative day. However, the official report does not provide a detailed list of the establishments concerned.

Nor does it present a common timetable for any special permanence, break or timetable. These points will have to be read in the implementing texts and rules of each organization, rather than deducing from the national timetable alone.

Agents’ income remains a separate file

The decision is based, inter alia, on the general status of State officials, which is derived from Law 50 of 2004 and its amendments. The minutes also refer to Order 98 of 2026 and correspondence from the Ministries of Administrative Development and Finance.

The provisions made public do not show any wage increases related to this schedule. They also do not detail a new overtime scheme. It would therefore be premature to automatically combine changes in schedules with financial compensation.

The issue arises in the context of forced family incomes. The Syrian opinion survey published in early November, already detailed by Libnanews, distinguishes households that meet their needs without saving from those whose income is still insufficient. It does not specifically measure the effect of this new schedule on civil servants.

His fieldwork was completed on October 15, before the decision was announced. Its results cannot therefore be used to describe the reception of the measure. The next concrete step will be to communicate the specific arrangements for administrations before the entry into force of 1 December.

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