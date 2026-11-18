The draft citizen’s charter distinguishes 19 rights and 8 responsibilities in relations with Lebanese administrations. Prepared with consultations and a user survey, it still needs to go through the broader consultation and validation stages. This framework is not confused with the digitization of services or the reorganization of departments. The precedent adopted in 2001 sheds light on the approach, but does not list the rights of the new project.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The draft citizens’ charter prepares a new framework for relations between Lebanese and administrations. The Ministry of Administrative Development presents a text comprising 19 rights and eight responsibilities. The approach is part of the 2030 state reform led by Fadi Makki, which announces the completion of preparatory work.

A citizens’ charter prepared with users

In a political interview published by Ad-Diyar on 17 November, Fadi Makki describes a reform built on the expectations of citizens and the scrutiny of administrations. He refers to an inventory of 150 organizations, gathered in some 1,600 pages. This diagnosis must feed into the choices of reorganization of public institutions.

The Charter is a separate part of this work. It must specify the commitments in the daily relationship between the administration and its users. It is not confused with the organization of ministries or with plans to digitize their services.

The office of the Minister for Administrative Development, L-OMSAR, presented the project to civil society organizations on 28 October. The report refers to about 100 consultations and a survey of more than 10,000 citizens. Discussions focused on transparency, institutional accountability, inclusion and quality of services.

Nineteen rights and eight responsibilities

The official count distinguishes 19 rights and 8 responsibilities of citizens. The aim is to organise a reciprocal relationship with the institutions and not only to draw up a list of services to be digitised. The WHOSAR plans for an expanded consultation on the citizen portal, followed by a review of contributions prior to a government launch.

This timetable distinguishes the preparation of a text from its adoption. The presentation of the project is therefore not sufficient to establish the entry into force of new procedures in each jurisdiction.

A precedent adopted in 2001

Lebanon already has a precedent. The Council of Ministers approved a charter on 15 November 2001, on the proposal of Minister Fouad el-Saad. The WHOAR document dealt with the simplicity of approaches, the ethics of officers, access to information and citizen participation.

This old text included better information on the documents and costs of the proceedings. It also defended equal treatment, the motivation of individual decisions and access to complaint mechanisms. These provisions belong to the 2001 document: they are not a list of 19 rights in the current draft.

The reform presented today links the definition of commitments to institutional transformation. Fadi Makki announced that the recommendations of the Master Plan should be submitted to the Council of Ministers. The consultation on the new charter must, for its part, enable the final version to be finalized before its official launch.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews