The decree published on 21 November recognizes the drought and soil rehydration in 960 communes by 2026. For damage already found, the deadline for reporting is until 21 December.

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The Official Journal published on 21 November a decree recognizing the state of natural disaster in 960 French communes for land movements related to drought and soil rehydration in 2026. Châteauroux, Auxerre and Massy are included in this list. The publication opens a maximum of 30 days to report the claim to the insurer. It does not guarantee that any cracks in a recognized municipality will be compensated.

Drought: what 960 municipalities cover

The decree signed on 13 November examines several natural phenomena, not just drought. Annex I contains 1,063 decisions in favour of the total. Of these, 977 relate specifically to land movements related to drought and subsequent soil rehydration. The figure of 960 corresponds to lines from 1 January to 31 December 2026; the remaining 17 relate to 2025. The 960 municipalities are divided into 43 departments, of which 100 are in Indre, 92 in Moselle and 76 in Gironde. A municipality may return to the tables for different events or periods.

In order to find his municipality, his name and his department must be found in annex I of the decree INTE2630374A, and then control the phenomenon and the period of the line. A recognition for a flood does not apply to drought. Annex II lists the applications refused with their reasons. The absence of a name in both appendices does not mean that his application was rejected: this order only rules on the files he lists.

30 days run from the Official Journal

According to the Insurance Code, the insured must notify his company as soon as he is aware of the loss and, at the latest, 30 days after the publication of the order. For the damage already found, the deadline set by the text published on 21 November leads to 21 December 2026. The date of 13 November, that of the decree, is not the starting point. The end of the recognized period for the phenomenon, set at 31 December in the 960 lines of 2026, is also not a deadline for reporting.

The declaration shall specify the date, place and nature of the damage and the contract number. Photographs, invoices or any document to date and describe the damage are useful for the file. The property must be covered by a damage insurance contract. Administrative recognition makes the guarantee applicable under conditions: it does not attest to the origin of each crack or the amount of any compensation.

Why soil can crack a building

Some clay soils lose their volume by drying and re-hydrating. Movements are not always uniform under the foundations. Géorisques notes that they can manifest themselves by cracks, especially near openings, or by deformations that hinder the closing of doors and windows. The decree recognizes a phenomenon for a territory and a period; For each building, the link between reported damage and this phenomenon remains to be established.

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