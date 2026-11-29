The Democratic Party conditions access to its debates to a commitment against certain advertisements from outside groups. Committee accounts related to the AI debate show what this rule covers and leaves out.

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Candidates for the Democratic Primary of 2028 will have to denounce certain advertisements paid by outside groups if they want to participate in the party’s official debates. Presented in November by the National Democratic Committee (DNC), this rule does not close the Super PAC caisses. The accounts of the organisations involved in the debate on rules on artificial intelligence show why: tens of millions of dollars are circulating between committees before financing, or not, an advertising campaign.

What candidates will have to report

The DNC asks the suitors to sign and honour a commitment to access the proceedings that it authorizes. The text refers to advertisements in favour of a candidate for primary school or against one of his rivals, when purchased by a federal super CAP or by a tax-status organization 501(c)(4). It applies to television, radio, Internet, billboards and mail.

A representative designated by a signing campaign may report an expense to the DNC. The committee shall then examine the file and indicate, before the qualifying period for debate, whether a denunciation or other action is required. It cannot prohibit these groups from publishing advertising. A campaign dealing only with a public policy issue or targeting only a Republican candidate does not fall under this provision.

Another component provides a framework for relations with party structures. It prohibits a campaign from concluding a joint collection agreement with a democratic committee before its candidate is in the process of obtaining the nomination. It also prohibits it from seeking or approving certain advertisements paid by local party committees that would benefit it in primary school.

Leading the Future: $47 million to other committees

Leading the Future illustrates this financial architecture. Recorded in August 2025, this super PAC has nearly $75.98 million in revenue. The statement of the Federal Electoral Commission (FEC), consulted on 3 November, covers the period up to 14 October 2026.

Its disbursements reach $52.16 million. However, they include 47 million contributions to other committees. Presenting the whole as a direct advertising expense would therefore be inaccurate. The independent election expenses section of the committee itself shows zero in this synthesis.

This periodic synthesis excludes 24 and 48 hours specific statements. It therefore does not measure all network activity. Adding a transfer and then spending with that money would count twice the same amount.

The committee still had $23.82 million at the end of this period. This amount is a balance reported on October 14, not a photograph of his cash on polling day.

An ambition that exceeds one vote

On its website, Leading the Future claims support for candidates who are in favour of innovation in artificial intelligence. His project concerns both federal and state institutions. The organization wants to build a sustainable political force around American technological leadership.

The camp for more guarantees was also organised. In the launch statement published on the Public First Action website, former elected members Chris Stewart, Republican, and Brad Carson, Democrat, present Public First as an initiative that surpasses parties. Their arrangements distinguish an information organization and two electoral committees, one oriented towards the Republicans and the other towards the Democrats.

Their stated objective is transparency, risk monitoring and public protection. This disagreement, therefore, is not limited to opposition between supporters and opponents of technology. It concerns the obligations imposed on developers and the institutions responsible for their control.

Anthropic’s donations are not confused with election purchases

In a press release dated July 21, 2026, Anthropic announced a new $20 million donation to Public First Action. With a first payment announced in February, its support reached $40 million.

The company makes an important point: these two donations finance exclusively the organization’s public information and public policy mission. She states that they cannot be used to influence the election of a candidate, regardless of the election step.

It would therefore be misleading to include them automatically in a total of advertisements for or against candidates. This stated restriction alone does not allow all the financial movements of the network to be reconstructed.

Another structure, the Super PAC Public First, has its own federal identifier. Its accounts published by the CEF and issued as at 30 September 2026 show income of $4.91 million and disbursements of $4.43 million. These include 4.34 million contributions to other committees. These figures do not constitute the consolidated budget of Public First Action and all associated organizations.

Regulation is also taking place in the Member States

The rules are not only decided in Congress. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the signing of the RAISE Act on December 19, 2025. According to the legislative record of the Senate of the State, the amending text S8828 was signed on 27 March 2026 and revised this transparency and security framework. It includes the publication of security features and the reporting of critical incidents by the developers concerned.

State legislators are thus involved in requirements that directly affect enterprises in the sector. Political organizations therefore have a concrete reason to also follow local elections, beyond the federal majority.

The Electoral Commission also distinguishes an independent expenditure from a grant to the candidate. The former supports or fights his candidacy without coordination with his campaign. It must be made subject to specific declarations. For the 2028 primary, it is the use of money that will determine whether the DNC can request a denunciation. The October accounts record payments made during the electoral cycle of 2026, not advertising purchases for the next presidential election.

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