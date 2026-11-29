The Central Bank of Paraguay plans to launch its tenders the week of 30 November. New establishments will notify customers once lots are awarded.

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Ueno Bank customers who only recovered part of their deposits could soon change banks without having to choose one themselves. The Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP) announced on 26 November that it was planning to launch, in the week of 30 November, the award by tender of lots of assets and deposits. The opening of this procedure does not mean that the accounts will already be transferred on Monday.

Bank receiving deposits will notify customers

After the allocation of a lot, the institution taking over will take over the deposits, loans and other products included in that lot. It is up to him, and not to the customers, to take the initiative of the contact. PCO states that no steps are required at this stage for applicants involved in transfers. It has not announced a date on which each account will become usable again.

The central bank estimates that this operation will benefit almost 99% of people and businesses with deposits above 40 minimum wages, including small businesses. The percentage relates to the number of clients involved, not the share of the value of the deposits to be recovered.

Ueno Bank was placed under intervention on 2 November. In its November financial stability report, PCO states that as at 11 November 1.83 million depositors had already received advances in the total amount of approximately 4 trillion guaranis. These advances fall under the guarantee mechanism ; the tenders announced on 26 November are for the remaining deposits to be processed.

Investment funds follow a separate procedure

Holders of shares of funds managed by Ueno AFPISA will be able to request the redemption of their investments up to 30 million guaranis per week, according to the schedule announced by the market regulator. Ueno AFPISA will have to contact them and the payment will pass through Investor Casa de Bolsa, without obligation to open an account there. The regulator also plans to convene a meeting to decide on the continuation or liquidation of two Ueno Cash funds, one in Guaranis and the other in dollars.

The President of the Central Bank, Jorge Schreiner, also announced that he had transmitted to the Executive a draft law on asset recovery from Ueno Bank. The text is intended to facilitate the management of what will remain after transfers and to allow assets that may be recovered in court to be used to pay creditors, including bondholders. It has not entered into force. PCO has not yet appointed any successor institutions.

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