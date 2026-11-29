Real disposable income increased by 0.5% in October, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Expenditure increases by 0.3 per cent in current dollars, but remains almost unchanged after price adjustments.

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The disposable income of US households increased by 0.5% in October after adjusting for inflation. Real consumption fell slightly by less than 0.1%. The figures published on 25 November by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) show a reversal of income after the fall in September, without a resumption of volume purchases.

Increase in expenditure in dollars, not in volume

Disposable income, calculated after current taxes, increased by 0.8 per cent in current dollars. Consumer spending increased by 0.3 per cent, or $63.8 billion annually. Of this amount, 52.1 billion are services and 11.8 billion are goods. Consumer price increases as measured by the BEA also reached 0.3% per month.

After price correction, the BEA noted a decline of $5.8 billion in annualized rates for consumer spending. It is low enough to round to 0.0% in the monthly table. In September, the revised figures indicate a 0.2% decrease in real disposable income and a 0.1% increase in real consumption.

Wages, dividends and repayments of premiums

Compensation for private employees contributed to the increase in income in October. The BEA also notes an increase in dividends and public benefits, which were supported in part by one-time repayments of Medicare-related premiums. The household saving rate was 4.1% of disposable income.

Consumer prices up 3.8% year-on-year

The consumer expenditure price index, or ECP, rose by 0.3% in October, compared to 0.5% in September. Without food and energy, its monthly increase remained at 0.3%. Over a year, prices measured by the ECP increased by 3.8% and 3.3% excluding food and energy. The BEA will publish November figures on December 23.

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