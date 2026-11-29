The singer and parolier died Saturday, November 28, announced his representative. With his cousin Brian Wilson, he had notably signed « California Girls » and « Good Vibrations ».

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The singer and parolier died Saturday, November 28, announced his representative. With his cousin Brian Wilson, he had notably signed « California Girls » and « Good Vibrations ».

Mike Love is heard from the opening of « California Girls », before the other voices come to answer him. This sharing of roles, a voice in the foreground and the harmonies that expand the chorus, gives an idea of its place in the Beach Boys. The singer died on 28 November 2026, surrounded by his family, according to his representative Katie Altman. She did not specify the cause of death.

From « Surfin » to « Good Vibrations »

Love trained the Beach Boys in 1961 in Hawthorne, near Los Angeles, with his cousins Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson and their friend Al Jardine. Brian and Mike had sung together at family meetings before the first recordings. Their first album, Surfin, appeared at the end of 1961 on the local label Candix. Definitely Safari and 409 follow. Surfing and cars give the group topics that Love turns into easy-to-take formulas, while Brian Wilson deepens the work on voices and arrangements.

The two cousins co-signed « I Get Around », « California Girls » and « Good Vibrations ». These songs show that their collaboration is not limited to the early surf rock. In « Good Vibrations », Love’s lyrics serve as a thread between sections with different rhythms and colors. The song reached first place in the American rankings in 1966, as « I Get Around » two years earlier.

Long tours to recognition as parolier

Love stayed on stage with the Beach Boys long after their first success. In 2012, the 50th anniversary tour included Brian Wilson, Love and Jardine. In that year, the group also recordedThats Why God Made the Radio, which reached third place in the US record ranking. Love then continued to sing the repertoire on tour, notably with Bruce Johnston.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame had distinguished the Beach Boys in 1988 and the Recording Academy had awarded them a full career award in 2001. In June 2025, Songwriters Hall of Fame awarded Love for its work as a writer. That night, he performed four songs from his repertoire with John Stamos and his band: « California Girls », « I Get Around », « Kokomo » and « Good Vibrations ».

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