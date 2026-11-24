Before enrolling a child in a private nursery in Lebanon, apply for a licence to open and operate a child signed by the Ministry of Health. Here is how to distinguish authorisation from a preliminary agreement, check address and reception capacity, and then ask useful and concrete questions on supervision, security and alerts. Parliament is still considering a proposal on the organisation of crèches. The guide recalls what the current decree provides, to whom to contact to verify a document and how to interview management before registration.

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A crèche may have received a preliminary agreement from the Ministry of Health without still being allowed to host children. In Lebanon, the pre-registration application is the Ministry’s licence to open and operate. It does not exempt from visiting the premises. But it makes it possible to ask a first concrete question: does the authorisation concern the nursery, the address and the reception capacity that you are presented with?

Certified Crises in Lebanon: What document should I ask for?

The Ministry of Public Health entrusts the authorizations of private nurseries to its mother, child and school health department. The procedure it publishes distinguishes three stages. The operator must first read the requirements and then submit a dossier for an agreement in principle. At this stage, the service reviews the accommodation plan, management qualifications and the proposed hospitality presentation. This first agreement prepares the premises. It does not authorize their exploitation.

Then comes the final file and an on-site inspection. The Department states that it prepares the proposed licence after the control of the premises and documents, before submitting it for the Minister’s signature. A receipt attesting to the filing of the file allows the operator to follow up his application. It does not replace the final decision.

During a visit, ask to see this decision. Check the structure and address of the facility where your child will be welcomed. Also ask how many children the nursery is allowed to receive. The department will make a request for change when the capacity or management changes. It also provides for a renewal procedure. If the team presents an old authorization or decision for another room, ask for the document that corresponds to the current situation.

The Ministry offers a directory in the « Crèches » section of its website. The link entitled « Geographical distribution of crèches » opens its location of establishments, already settled on this category. Search by district or name. The directory helps to locate a structure, but the sheet does not indicate that the licence submitted is up to date. If there is a discrepancy between the form and the document, ask the competent department for confirmation.

Four questions to ask during the visit

Who supervises children on a daily basis?

The regulations cover both premises and staff qualifications. Ask who runs the crèche, who supervises your child’s group, and how the institution provides replacements. The Ministry includes first aid training for infants and young children as mandatory subjects of training. You can ask when the team was formed, without asking to consult the employees’ personal files.

How does the nursery respond to emergencies?

An insurance policy and evacuation plan are part of the documents requested from the operator. Ask the team how she warns parents if a child is injured or if the premises need to be evacuated. If the transport is part of the service, ask if it is part of the nursery and what insurance covers. The Ministry is asking the operator to guarantee the safety of children also in his own vehicles.

What information does she keep about your child?

The Ministry provides for a registration file, a by-law signed by the parents and a separate health file. Request a copy of the regulations before signing. It is used to clarify the establishment’s schedules and rules. Check who can pick up your child, who can access his/her file, and how the team takes into account the instructions you send him/her. These are issues to be resolved before the first day, not at the time of an incident.

Who should I contact if a problem arises?

In particular, the Ministry asked the crèche to include a child protection policy among the documents on the licence file. Ask who receives reports within the institution and how confidentiality is protected. If you wish to have a licence checked or to know the appropriate reporting channel, the Ministry shall indicate the contact details of the mother’s health department, the child and the schools in its section on crèches, in particular 01 830 300, posts 441, 442 or 445. It also proposes an official section for complaints. Do not publish a child’s name or health record to raise awareness of a problem.

What Parliament is considering, what already applies

Decree No. 4876 of 23 August 2010 remains the regulatory basis presented by the Ministry for private crèches. In particular, it lays down requirements for layout, safety, hygiene and supervision. The Ministry distinguishes these minimum conditions from its quality standards, which also cover activities of awakening and parental participation. A licence is therefore neither a mark of quality nor a reason for not visiting.

Parliament is working in parallel with a proposal for a law on the organisation of crèches. Following the approval of the text by the Health Committee in January, the Committee on Women and Children continued its work on 26 October and 9 November. It also examined separately a proposal to amend article 554 of the Criminal Code. These meetings do not amount to a vote in plenary. For registration today, the document to be verified remains the licence issued by the Ministry for the institution concerned.

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