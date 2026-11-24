Bilal Abdallah proposes to complete the dates of birth in Lebanese passports without changing the civil status. No new rules apply.

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On Tuesday, 24 November, MP Bilal Abdallah tabled a bill to supplement incomplete birth dates in Lebanese passports. The text would not change the vital records or the documents drawn from them. It does not change any approach at this stage.

One rule proposed for three cases

The proposal, addressed to the President of the Chamber, Nabih Berry, asks the General Security to take the exact date when it appears on the identity card or the individual extract of civil status. Where only part of the date is entered on these supporting documents, the text sets out three rules:

If the month and year are known but not the day, the passport would indicate the 15th of that month.

If the day and year are known but not the month, the text proposes to keep the day and indicate July.

If only one year is indicated, the passport would mention 1 July of that year.

The text also proposes applying these provisions to passports still valid, at the request of their holders. This would not constitute a correction of civil status. The competent authorities would retain their prerogatives over the registers and the acts resulting therefrom.

What does not change for users

In the explanatory memorandum, Abdallah states that the absence of a full date, especially for some older users, may complicate visa procedures. He presented his proposal as a means of facilitating the acquisition of a passport with a full date. It does not guarantee the granting of a visa.

The deposit is not a vote. The text provides for the entry into force of its publication in the Official Journal if adopted. The General Security has not announced any changes to its formalities following this deposit.

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