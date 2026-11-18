An order of 17 November suspends federal orders that excluded certain optional internships from the CPT scheme. For Lebanese students under F-1 status, this decision may allow for a review of applications, but it does not create any automatic right to work. Illinois announces a resumption of certain authorizations, Columbia prepares its instructions and Yale recalls the preliminary steps. The protection remains provisional, separate from the OPT, and individual decisions still have to be confirmed by each institution before the start of the internship.

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The CPT internships regain a margin of openness in the United States. On 17 November 2026, Federal Judge Julia E. Kobick suspended two instructions that limited these practical trainings to the mandatory experiences for all students of the same degree. Optional courses eligible for university credits can therefore no longer be excluded on this basis alone during the judicial examination. However, this provisional decision does not exempt any student from receiving an individual authorization before working.

For Lebanese enrolled in an American university under F-1 status, the issue concerns the content of the curriculum, not nationality. The judgement does not create any mechanism for Lebanese people or any general right to employment. Its effect depends on the planned internship, its link to the studies and the steps taken by the institution.

CPT internships: August restriction suspended

The dispute concerns two messages from the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, broadcast on August 12 and 24. This federal government department oversees institutions hosting foreign students. The messages required a restrictive reading of the Curricular Practical Training, or CPT: training must be essential for the graduation of all the students concerned.

An experiment could thus give credit, be part of the programme and be subject to academic supervision, while becoming ineligible. It was enough that it remained optional. Four higher education organizations challenged this interpretation on 5 October: the Association of American Universities, the Presidents, the NAFSA and the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts.

After a hearing on 6 November, the Massachusetts Court granted them provisional protection. The administration can no longer apply both messages during judicial review. This suspension concerns the messages themselves and is valid nationally.

A decision on the administrative method

The judge considers that complainants are likely to demonstrate a policy change that is insufficiently explained. Since 1991 the administration has admitted optional training courses which give entitlement to credits. She then presented the restriction as a simple reminder, without recognizing this breakup or sufficiently examining the expectations of institutions and students.

However, the court did not render its final judgment on the whole case. It assessed the conditions required for an emergency measure, including the risk of irreparable damage. The remaining arguments do not become established conclusions.

A separate injunction protects complainant organisations and their members, including their employees and students. It also covers authorizations and behaviours prior to August messages. But the judge did not order the general annulment of unfavourable decisions already taken, nor the sending of a notice to all registered establishments.

Not all universities reopen at the same pace

The response from the University of Illinois to Urbana-Champaign gives a first concrete example. On 17 November, his international service announced that it would resume the authorisations for trainings integrated into the curriculum and associated with teaching involving a formalised professional activity. It also includes experiments directly related to the subject of memory or the student’s research project.

This announcement describes implementation in a specific institution. It does not apply to students from another campus. The files must always go through the international service and respect the applicable academic framework.

In Columbia, the November 17 update recognizes the judicial suspension, but still announces the preparation of new instructions. The university also plans a question-and-answer session. His page retains older explanations: their presence does not allow to infer that all procedures have already been revised.

This lag is important for a student with an internship offer. An applicable court decision and an effectively updated university procedure are two distinct steps. The employer cannot replace the competent university department to determine the necessary authorization.

A rejected file may be reviewed, not re-established alone

Yale specifies the procedure to follow after the order. Students whose application has been refused or suspended because of the August instructions may ask if it is re-examined. The establishment recalls that the international service agreement and an updated I-20 form must be obtained before the CPT begins.

This verification remains essential when the internship was to begin before the decision was taken. Neither the employer’s offer, nor the enrolment in a credit course, nor the new court alone constitute permission to work. The designated head of the institution, usually called DSO, remains the contact person to verify the file.

A student concerned can therefore present his offer, the description of the associated teaching and the previous decision of his university. The purpose is to verify whether the refusal was based on the now suspended restriction or on another condition. Judgment does not remove all possible reasons for ineligibility.

CPT and OPT are not interchangeable

The CPT is part of the curriculum. The Optional Practical Training, or OPT, is another vocational training device related to the specialty. The decision of 17 November refers to the CPT guidelines: it does not automatically grant an OPT authorisation and does not replace the procedures specific to this regime.

Columbia also recalls that a period of at least 12 months of full-time CPT makes the student ineligible for the OPT. This interaction deserves an individual check before accepting a training schedule. An authorisation adapted to the present internship may have consequences for the continuation of the course.

University services now need to clarify their procedures throughout litigation. For an imminent start, the decisive document remains the authorisation granted for the experience concerned, with its conditions and dates, rather than the general announcement of the suspension.

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