Amal and Hezbollah reject direct negotiations with Israel in a joint communiqué. They support the role of the army and institutions, call for Israeli withdrawal and accelerated reconstruction. The text of 18 November contains no explicit commitment or timetable on the disarmament of Hezbollah.

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Amal and Hezbollah reaffirmed on Wednesday 18 November 2026 their rejection of a process of direct negotiations with Israel, while stressing the role of the Lebanese army and security institutions. In a joint communiqué, the two movements called on the Government to strengthen the state presence in the areas affected by the attacks and to accelerate reconstruction.

The text is reproduced in full by Al-Jadeedwas published after a meeting between Ali Daamouch, Chairman of the Hezbollah Executive Council, and Mustapha Fouani, President of the Amal Executive Body. Its seven points concern sovereignty, Israeli withdrawal, national unity, government responsibilities, institutions, reconstruction and external relations.

Support for institutions, with diplomatic limits

Both sides present the protection of Lebanon as a common responsibility that must take precedence over political differences. They call for the consolidation of internal solidarity and for the rejection of initiatives that may increase divisions or weaken national position.

Their support for the role of the army and security services is accompanied by a demand for an increased state presence throughout the country. However, it does not signify approval of all government policies. The Government passage expressly excludes a process of direct negotiation with Israel.

This articulation is the central point of the communiqué: the signatories seek the action of the State to defend sovereignty and meet the needs of the population, while setting a political limit to the diplomatic means employed. The text does not specify an alternative mechanism or timetable for discussions.

Return of inhabitants and reconstruction

Amal and Hezbollah call for the cessation of Israeli attacks, the withdrawal of the occupied Lebanese territories and the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and resolution 1701. They link these demands to the return of the inhabitants to their communities.

They also place the needs of residents and displaced persons among the immediate responsibilities of the government. In their view, reconstruction, rehabilitation of infrastructure and restoration of essential services must mobilize available resources and Arab and international support. However, there is no new funding envelope or list of approved projects.

No commitment announced on disarmament

The support expressed to the institutions is not accompanied in these seven points by an explicit commitment to hand over Hezbollah’s weapons to the State. There is no disarmament schedule. It would therefore be incorrect to present this statement as an agreement on this matter.

Similarly, the call for unity alone does not resolve differences in negotiations with Israel. The communiqué makes public a common position between Amal and Hezbollah; It is neither a decision of the Council of Ministers nor the announcement of a compromise with other political forces.

Illustration: Lebanese Parliament in Beirut, an archive photograph whose date of shooting is not established. It does not represent the meeting of the two movements. Photo: François el Bacha / Libnanews.

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