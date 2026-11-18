The World Bank calls for accelerated reconstruction in Lebanon. The $250 million LEAP funding must be distinguished from contracts awarded, disbursements and actual work received. This file examines the official breakdown of the loan and the government’s response. It specifies the scope of the figure of 4.2 million reported for September, whose primary table could not be consulted. A dated balance sheet will be required to measure actual implementation and verify the achievements announced before the end of 2026.

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The reconstruction in Lebanon is progressing too slowly, says Anna Bjerde in an interview on 17 November published by a press agency. Nawaf Salam’s office invokes delays in ratification and insecurity; He announced $70 million in projects to be launched before the end of 2026.

The gap between approved funding and implementation becomes the core of the LEAP file. The $250 million loan has existed since June 2025. It does not mean that this amount has already reached the project sites, nor that all components of the programme are funded.

A September disbursement, not a balance sheet of the day

The agency reports $4.2 million disbursed in a September follow-up, against an initial forecast of $100 million for July. This figure is not a November 18 survey.

The official notice identifies the follow-up report ISR08978, sequence 5, published on 14 September 2026. Its full file could not be consulted for this article. The amount of 4.2 million remains therefore allocated to the Agency’s report, not presented as an independent audit of the financial table.

Compared to the 250 million approved, 4.2 million represents 1.68%. This calculation clarifies the order of magnitude of the amount reported; it does not measure the percentage of reconstruction completed. Nor can it be said that the balance remains completely unused today. Contractual commitments, advances and ongoing work may follow different schedules.

The 250 million do not finance the entire framework

The World Bank approved the financing on 24 June 2025. The next day’s press release focuses on critical public infrastructure, service restoration and rubble management. The device is designed as a $1 billion extensible frame. This billion is not a fully obtained envelope.

The official sheet of 17 February 2026 details the first allocation: 50 million for the immediate response, 175 million to restore essential services, 15 million to prepare for reconstruction and 10 million to manage the project, including initial costs. The component of the major reconstruction work then depends on additional funding.

Component Initial funding, millions of dollars Immediate response 50 Restoration of essential services 175 Studies and design of reconstruction 15 Project management, including initial costs 10 Total 250

This breakdown describes the installation published in February, not the expenditure recorded in November. It also distinguishes the rapid repair of networks from the sustainable reconstruction of the most damaged infrastructure. Consolidating these steps would delay the first loan of achievements that still require further studies and resources.

Loan, market, payment: three different stages

The approval of the loan opens a financing opportunity under the agreed terms. A contract awarded then creates a commitment for a specified service. Payment shall be made in accordance with the terms of the contract and the supporting documents required. Finally, the receipt of a work establishes a material result. These steps are not interchangeable.

A preliminary estimate is used to size an operation and its budget. It does not amount to either the price offered by a company or the amount finally allocated. An estimate does not prove that an expenditure has been paid. Adding estimates, contracts and disbursements would therefore result in double counting.

The timetable announced by the government must be followed with the same distinction. A project launch may cover a contract procedure or start execution. It is not sufficient to establish that the full value of the service has been paid or that the residents already have the service repaired.

Field conditions remain critical

LEAP documentation excludes areas that have not been secured by the Army against explosive remnants of war, as well as sites where unsupported human remains remain. Interventions also require environmental and social assessments. The RDC shall ensure implementation, under the strategic direction of the Council Presidency and with the relevant ministries.

The World Bank provides for technical supervision, independent controls and financial reporting. Their function is not limited to slowing down or accelerating a process: they must link payments to eligible work and verifiable results. However, their existence in the system does not prove that every planned check has already been carried out.

As soon as the World Bank issued a statement on 16 November announcing Bjerde’s visit, it placed the acceleration of projects on the agenda of discussions. It distinguished this operational monitoring from the future partnership framework with Lebanon. Preparing a new strategy does not therefore replace the implementation of the funding already approved.

What to measure after announcements

The next useful balance sheet should specify the date of the order and present separately the amounts committed, disbursed and actually spent. It shall also indicate the contracts concerned and the works received. An improvement in disbursement does not provide information alone on the quality of the work or its territorial distribution.

For residents, the concrete measure remains the restoration of a road, a water network or a public building that can be used. To verify the acceleration promised before the end of 2026, these achievements will have to be able to be reconciled with the procedures, payments and timetables announced.

Photograph of the Lebanese Parliament: François el Bacha / Libnanews. Institutional illustration, without representation of a LEAP site or the visit of November 2026.

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