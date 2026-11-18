The Israeli army claims the destruction of an underground structure attributed to Hezbollah in the Shebaa area. Fires are reported in Mansuri and near Beit Lif, while Israel Katz threatens to expand the occupation.

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The Israeli army announced on Wednesday 18 November that it had destroyed an underground work attributed to Hezbollah in the Shebaa area, which it designates in its press release as Har Dov. At the same time, artillery fire was reported in Mansouri and near Beit Lif. Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, threatened to expand the occupied territories in case of further escalation.

An operation announced by Brigade 810

In its communiqué dated 18 November, the Israeli army reported that brigade 810 soldiers, supported by the Yahalom engineering unit, had completed the operation over the previous 24 hours. It claims to have destroyed an underground passage used by Hezbollah and to have found several areas of residence and command there.

According to the army, these facilities were used to prepare attacks against Israeli civilians and their soldiers in the area. The membership and use of the book remain Israeli claims, without independent confirmation. The press release does not give any tunnel length or human results. It also does not provide any coordinates to accurately locate the facility in relation to the village of Chebaa.

Shots in Mansouri and near Beit Lif

Israeli artillery bombardments were reported Wednesday morning on Mansuri and the outskirts of Beit Lif, in the South. No confirmed human results were provided with this initial information. These shots concern another part of southern Lebanon: they do not constitute a confirmation on the ground of the underground operation claimed in the area of Chebaa.

Katz conditionals withdrawal on disarmament

Israel Katz reaffirmed on Wednesday that Israeli forces would remain in the areas they control in Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip. For Lebanon, it has linked any withdrawal to the disarmament of Hezbollah throughout the country. He did not announce any deadlines.

The minister also said that in the event of escalation, the army could occupy new areas, evacuate their inhabitants and destroy the infrastructure it considers military, in order to integrate these territories into permanent security zones. This threat therefore involves both an extension of the occupation and its duration. It is not the announcement of a new territorial advance already made on Wednesday.

Archive illustration: The Blue Line in Ras Naqoura, Libnanews fonds published in August 2019. This photograph does not represent Chebaa or the shootings of 18 November 2026. © François el Bacha / Libnanews.

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