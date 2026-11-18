Five persons arrested in the heights of Batrun and Bécharré are subject to military prosecution, according to several Lebanese media. The charges concern state security and armed formations. No judgment is announced. They remain presumed innocent and the content of the documents seized remains reported by the press.

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The government commissioner to the military court, Judge Claude Ghanem, has brought charges against five people arrested in the heights of Batrun and Bécharré, according to information published Wednesday 18 November 2026 by Al-Jadeed. The channel presents those concerned as Hezbollah members and reports a charge of a breach of state security.

This development concerns the work of the military prosecutor. It is neither a judgment nor a conviction. The five persons prosecuted enjoy the presumption of innocence.

Charges of armed formations

Al-Modon information, repeated on the same day byLebanon ON, specify that the proceedings relate to the formation of armed formations outside the framework of the State and their equipment in individual and medium arms, with the alleged aim of violating the authority of the State. These qualifications are those reported by the media; Libnanews did not consult the original judicial act.

According to MTV, quoted by the Kataëb site, the case was forwarded to the first military investigating judge Ghada Abu Alwan for interrogation of the accused. This referral does not make it possible to assume the outcome of the inquiry or a possible decision to refer the case to a court of judgment.

Do not confuse suspicion with established facts

Al-Jadeed refers to seized documents which would contain statements of armed ambush. The content of these documents and their interpretation remain reported by the channel, without independent authentication obtained by Libnanews. They do not suggest that an attack had been decided or that a specific target had been chosen.

The minutes consulted do not give a hearing date and do not present the defence’s observations. The possible extensions of the investigation to other persons remain, at this stage, press information and not additional verified prosecutions.

Illustration: headquarters of the military court in Beirut, photograph of Libnanews archives, date of shooting and uninformed photographer. It does not represent any hearing in this case.

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