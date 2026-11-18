The Israeli army is conducting an operation west of the yellow line near Nuseirat and Bureij. Three blocks are subject to an order of departure and a portion of Salah al-Din is closed.

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Israeli forces advanced Wednesday, 18 November, in the central Gaza Strip, west of the « yellow line », near the Nuseirat and Bureij camps. The army claims to be targeting Hamas infrastructure. The operation is accompanied by orders of departure addressed to the inhabitants and the closure of a portion of the Salah al-Din road, a major axis between the north and the south of the territory.

Three sectors designated by COGAT

COGAT, an Israeli military agency responsible for civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, designated blocks 660, 661 and 666 as the area of operation. In his opinion in Arabic, he asked the inhabitants to move away until the official announcement of the end of the intervention. No date for the reopening of the road was communicated in this notice.

Witnesses described the advance of tanks on the Salah al-Din axis. Families left the sectors concerned, particularly north of Nuseirat. The announced closure does not concern the entire road, but the sections in the designated blocks. It adds a traffic restriction to the displacement of the inhabitants.

An intervention west of the deployment line

An Israeli military spokesman confirmed an operation against infrastructure that he attributed to Hamas, west of the yellow line. The army presents it as an action to remove a threat against its forces. The exact nature of these facilities and the extent of destruction were not established independently.

This line corresponds to the deployment positions related to the ceasefire that entered into force on 10 October 2025. The announced progress is taking place beyond the areas where Israeli forces are maintained. It intervened while the truce did not end the strikes and restrictions of movement in the enclave.

Displaced inhabitants despite truce

Hamas denounced the incursion and evacuations to the north-east of Nuseirat as a violation of the ceasefire. For its part, COGAT ensures that measures are taken to mitigate risks to civilians. The order to leave, however, does not specify the length of time for families to stay away from their homes in the public records.

The information available does not yet make it possible to draw up a consolidated human balance sheet specific to this operation. Victims reported elsewhere in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday report separate incidents and cannot be summed up as a record of progress near Nuseirat.

Archive illustration: Jabaliya, May 31, 2024, and not Nuseirat, November 18, 2026. © Hussein Jaber / UNRWA, unmodified photograph, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO.

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