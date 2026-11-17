CNSS announces £20,255 billion in advances for nine offices to fund health benefits files. The decisions taken on 3, 10 and 13 November concern ordinary and voluntary insured persons. This envelope should expedite the resolution of applications, according to management. It does not constitute a new individual allowance or a change in the scale. The circuit differs from the advances granted to hospitals and does not set the payment date for each case.

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CNSS announces £20,255 billion in advances to nine offices. The funds must fund the health benefits of both regular and voluntary insured persons. The communiqué of 16 November presents nine decisions taken since the beginning of the month by the Director General, Mohammad Karaki.

CNSS: nine decisions for health benefits

The decisions concern the offices of Choueifat, Jbeil, Tyre, Amioun, Tebnine, Halba, Tripoli, Jezzine and Jounieh. They date from 3, 10 and 13 November 2026. The cumulative amount is £20 billion and £255 million.

These advances support the processing of claims from the Fund ‘ s offices. They do not constitute a new uniform allowance paid to each insured person. The amount announced covers the entire operation, without indicating an identical amount for each antenna.

The advertising benchmarks Element Announced device Envelope lebanese pounds 20,255 billion Offices concerned Nine Dates of decisions 3, 10 and 13 november 2026 Subject matter Health benefit records Insured persons Regular and voluntary schemes

A response to increased demand

The management of the Fund links this process to the increase in the number of files filed. She believes that increases in medical, pharmaceutical and hospital rates have encouraged insured persons to seek more benefits.

The stated objective is to speed up the settlement of outstanding amounts. These nine decisions do not involve announcing a new reimbursement schedule. The above valuations explain the increase in requests; advances must provide the financial means necessary for their processing.

Mohammad Karaki places health care at the top of CNSS’s priorities. Management presents them as a central element of the institution’s recovery after the crises that have struck the country since 2019, along with the digital projects.

A separate circuit of hospital advances

On 2 November, the Fund announced another operation: £351 billion for hospitals and medical practitioners. The instalment concerned 4,416 cases of care already provided, based on three decisions of 30 October.

The nine advances submitted on November 16 relate to the offices of the CNSS and the insureds’ files. The two ads therefore respond to different circuits. Financing an antenna alone does not allow the date of payment of each individual application.

The Fund is now seeking to absorb the progress of the cases while accelerating payments to policyholders in the nine offices concerned.

Lebanese Book Tickets, archival photograph published in May 2020. Monetary illustration, without representation of a current payment. © François el Bacha / Libnanews.

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