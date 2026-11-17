After FINUL dominates the 17 November newspapers, between guarantees demanded by Beirut and international consultations. Banking taxation, driver support and agricultural prices fuel social tensions. Administrative reform, media law and consular services complement Lebanese files. The magazine also follows regional crises, cultural events, sportsmen from the diaspora and technological debates, distinguishing decisions taken, demands and projects still under discussion in the editions.

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On the front page: post-FINUL and social pressure join in the Lebanese agenda

Waltz’s visit opens a discussion on international missions

The international presence in southern Lebanon dominates the newspapers of 17 November 2026. Al Arabi Al Jadid, Al Quds Al Arabi and Asharq Al Awsat go back to Mike Waltz’s interviews with Joseph Aoun, Nawaf Salam and Nabih Berri. The US representative at the United Nations asked Hezbollah to disarm voluntarily. But the minutes are not limited to this statement. They detail the functions Lebanese officials wish to preserve: observation, reporting, coordination, liaison and support to the army. The central question is now the mandate that can bring them together.

In Al Arabi Al Jadid of 17 November, Nawaf Salam defended a presence authorized by the Security Council. It calls for a timetable linking the complete Israeli withdrawal and the State’s exclusive authority over weapons. In his view, reciprocity must be accompanied by a credible verification mechanism. Asharq Al Awsat points out that the discussions have not yet produced a full proposal. The continuation of an international presence, the reference to resolution 1701 and support for the army appear to be the common elements of the Lebanese positions reported.

Daily newspapers distinguish several readings from the balance of power

Al Akhbar of 17 November insists on Nabih Berri’s refusal to see the framework agreement replace resolution 1701. Al Joumhouria highlights the consultations and guarantees sought by Beirut. Ad Diyar further develops the assumptions of multinational force and the issues of sovereignty they raise. These stories describe ongoing discussions. The number, command, area of intervention and financing of a possible mechanism are not the subject of a joint announcement.

Al Quds Al Arabi of 17 November places operational capabilities at the centre of the file. The newspaper mentions demining, humanitarian aid, maritime support and verification. He also reports Hezbollah’s reservations about a framework that, according to his officials, would not sufficiently guarantee Israeli withdrawal. The positions therefore concern the content of the commitments as well as the identity of the countries likely to participate in a future mission. The composition of a force and the nature of its mandate remain two distinct issues.

Beyond diplomacy, social deadlines are approaching

The economic pages give another measure of urgency. Al Bina, Al Sharq, An Nahar and Asharq Al Awsat of 17 November report the announcement of a bank strike every Wednesday, starting on 18 November. The conflict concerns the revision of tax returns from 2020 to 2024. Banks dispute the treatment of exchange rate differentials and provisions on euro bonds. The Ministry of Finance maintains its position while recalling the deadline until December 15 to correct the declarations.

Al Akhbar and Al Liwa on 17 November announced a mobilization of road transport on 25 November. Trade unions are calling for commitments to be made on driver subsidies and tariffs. The same issue of Al Akhbar examines the temporary opening of vegetable imports after freezing in Bekaa. The consequences of the crisis thus appear at several levels: access to banks, travel, income of professionals and prices of fresh products.

Local policy: agreement on Southern guarantees, disagreements on their implementation Resolution 1701 brings together the Presidents, without removing the differences The search for a common position on the South dominates the Lebanese press of 17 November 2026. An Nahar notes a convergence between Joseph Aoun, Nabih Berri and Nawaf Salam. The three leaders demand an international presence and refuse a security vacuum. They defend resolution 1701, but do not share the same reading of the negotiations with Israel. Berri remains opposed to the framework agreement discussed under US sponsorship. Salam seeks to translate it into verifiable commitments, with a timetable linking Israeli withdrawal and extension of State authority. Aoun insists on Israeli violations and the tasks of the army. Al Jumhouria, November 17, 2026, stresses the importance of the material capabilities necessary for Lebanese deployment. The Presidents’ rapprochement therefore concerns the guarantees sought, without regulating all the details of their application. An Nahar of 17 November 2026 parallels a competition between the Presidency and Hezbollah around dialogue. The first is open to meetings without preconditions. The party invokes the Constitution and the Taif agreement to regulate the discussions. Ibrahim Bayram analyses these statements as a mutual desire not to appear responsible for the blockage. The dispute over Hezbollah’s military activities remains unresolved. In Al Bina of 17 November 2026, Ali Fayad called for the abandonment of the framework agreement, whose compatibility with national commitments he challenged. Hassan Ezzeddine defends resistance and calls for internal reconciliation. These interventions keep the offers of discussion open, without announcing an organised resumption of meetings. The army and civilian institutions faced with expectations The place of the army passes through this confrontation. Al Bina of 17 November 2026 reports the visit of General Rodolphe Haykal to the Bekaa command in Abdullah. The Commander claims to continue the national deployment and calls for Israeli withdrawal. It presents the application of State decisions as the framework for its action. In An Nahar of 17 November 2026, Daoud Sayegh defended the role of the institution as a meeting point among the Lebanese. Ali Hamadé, in the same issue, instead criticizes the authorities’ response to Hezbollah. These forums diverge on political responsibility, while placing the State’s capacity to translate its commitments into action at the centre. In Ad Diyar, November 17, 2026, Fadi Makki presents the 2030 administrative reform project. The Minister presents a charter of 19 rights and an approach based on fourteen principles. The project envisages consolidations, deletions and reorganizations of public entities. It separates policy definition, control and service delivery. According to Makki, the diagnosis concerns more than one hundred and fifty organisms and represents about one thousand six hundred pages. The work includes over 100 meetings, as well as a separate survey of 12,000 people. The Charter covers equal access, simplification, data protection and administrative responsibility. The Minister notes, however, that there is a vacancy of more than 80% in some jurisdictions. Consultation must prepare decisions, while human resources remain severely reduced. Freedom of the press and responses to social demands An Nahar of 17 November 2026 devotes a file to the requested amendments to the Media Act. Ten Members proposed amending Rules 104, 105 and 114. In particular, they request that the interrogation of journalists be conducted exclusively by the competent magistrates. Constitutionalist Jihad Ismaïl criticises the imprecision of criminalizing false and harmful information. According to him, this formulation maintains a criminal threat despite the new safeguards. Ibrahim Mneimné reported daily that no committee meeting had yet been convened to discuss the proposal. The newspaper also reports postponements of hearings related to procedural uncertainties. The discussions thus concern the actual guarantees granted to the press, beyond the adoption of the text. Social demands give a concrete dimension to these debates. Al Bina of 17 November 2026 reports Mohammad Haidar’s exchanges on end-of-service allowances and contributions from the disaster-stricken businesses in Nabatiyah. The minister promises a legal study, while preserving the resources of social security. The same daily announces a mobilization of road transport on 25 November, at the call of Bassam Tleiss. Trade unions denounce the delay in promised aid and the competition for illegal transport. In Zekrit, Al Joumhouria of 17 November 2026 gives the floor to Mayor Adib Morcos. It describes a municipal savings absorbed by the crisis, in response to the needs of roads, lighting and waste management. The road to Nahr el-Kalb is one of its priorities, with the strengthening of human resources and a future municipal building.

Quotes and speeches by political figures: from sovereignty commitments to results requirements Withdrawal, verification and State authority Nawaf Salam’s statements give a central place to verifiable commitments. Al Joumhouria of 17 November 2026 reports his interview with Mike Waltz at the Grand Sérail. The Prime Minister calls for reciprocity and step-by-step progress to produce concrete results. It aims at two parallel movements: Israeli withdrawal and extension of State authority. He called for a credible mechanism to verify the obligations of both parties. Salam also calls for an international presence under the mandate of the Security Council, whose mandate includes observing, transmitting reports and supporting the army. Its stated objective goes beyond incident management: it calls for a settlement restoring Lebanese sovereignty. Nabih Berri insists more on unfulfilled commitments. An Nahar of November 17, 2026 published his answers after the American meeting. The President of Parliament reaffirms his commitment to Resolution 1701, in the continuity of the Armistice of 1949 and Resolution 425. It highlights the destruction, occupation and obstruction of the return of the inhabitants. It presents these elements as obstacles to the deployment of Lebanese institutions. His opposition to the Framework Agreement remains explicit. Asked about possible American sanctions, he has been responding to such threats for years. This reaction expresses the continuation of his position, without announcing a new measure against him. Joseph Aoun combines security responsibilities with institutional reconstruction. Al Joumhouria of 17 November 2026 reports to the World Bank: the country’s difficulties are the result of decades of mismanagement, corruption and imbalances. Their correction requires a prolonged effort. The President quoted financial, banking, administrative and judicial reforms. Ad Diyar, on November 17, 2026, also takes up his defence of digitization to simplify procedures and reduce opportunities for corruption. In the military register, Al Bina of 17 November 2026 reports that Rodolphe Haykal presents uniform as a remedy for all citizens. In Abdullah, he claims that the army acts to make the state’s decisions succeed, while demanding Israeli withdrawal. Internal dialogue and public responsibility An Nahar of November 17, 2026 reports Hassan Fadllallah’s offer of dialogue. Hezbollah MP says he wants to respond positively to positive actions, including political opponents. However, it invokes the Constitution and the Taif agreement to define the acceptable framework. Al Bina of 17 November 2026 raises a more direct objection from Ali Fayad to the framework agreement. He asked not to give it an international scope and considered that it undermined Lebanese interests. These assessments remain with the Member. Hassan Ezzeddine defends resistance, criticizes the results of the negotiations and calls for an internal agreement. The opening of dialogue is accompanied by the maintenance of the main demands of the party. Interventions abroad prolong these national positions. Al Sharq of 17 November 2026 reports the words of Ghassan Salamé at the summit of La Francophonie in Phnom Penh. The Minister refuses a peace achieved at the expense of sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also opposes the security zones imposed on Lebanon. In Ad Diyar of 17 November 2026, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf states, in his appeal to Nabih Berri, that regional calming depends on the end of the war in Lebanon. The President of the Iranian Parliament thus keeps the Lebanese dossier in his presentation of the regional discussions. Berri responded by recalling the Israeli withdrawal and resolution 1701. In Ad Diyar of 17 November 2026, Fadi Makki proposes to measure reform by the confidence and satisfaction of citizens. It combines their rights with obligations: respect for the rules, payment of sums due and refusal of corruption. Its project includes simplified approaches and safe reporting mechanisms. Al Bina of 17 November 2026 reports another search for balance at Mohammad Haidar. The Minister promises to study the relief of the burdens of disaster-stricken businesses, while preserving social security. Bassam Tleiss presents transport aid as a means of maintaining tariffs for users. Adib Morcos, in Al Joumhouria of 17 November 2026, finally recalls the gap between municipal needs and resources. These interventions cover different areas, but all call for concrete translation of public commitments.

Diplomacy: Lebanon seeks international guarantees and operational partnerships Consultations on the international presence remain open Mike Waltz’s visit opens a new phase of consultations on the South. An Nahar of 17 November 2026 points out that the American representative does not present a final formula. It is to transmit its comments to Washington and continue the exchanges in New York. The daily emphasizes France’s role in preparing the text discussed in the Security Council. The US statements maintain the reference to resolution 1701, with the possibility of amendments. They also refer to elements of the tripartite dialogue. The Lebanese authorities seek to maintain international coverage and avoid a security vacuum during this transition. Al Joumhouria of 17 November 2026 describes an exploratory approach. According to its official sources, the model of the force present in Sinai was not formally proposed during the interviews. Ad Diyar, on the same date, gives more room to the hypothesis of a multinational force in some of its analyses. However, other articles stress the lack of a completed proposal. An Nahar also refers to a limited surveillance presence. These stories cover several tracks, not a common project already adopted. The mandate, command and strength remain under discussion. Demining, humanitarian support and maritime support functions are among the capabilities mentioned. The other central point is the conditions for Israeli withdrawal. Al Joumhouria of 17 November 2026 reports Nawaf Salam’s request for a timetable and verification of commitments. Joseph Aoun describes the violations that prevent their application. Nabih Berri insists on the destruction and return of the inhabitants. In Ad Diyar of 17 November 2026, former Ambassador Riad Tabbara believes that Washington wants to lead the political and security aspects of the process. He wondered, however, what concessions it would obtain from Israel. Al Bina of 17 November 2026 reports the concerns of sources close to Berri: they fear that a new arrangement will stabilize the occupation rather than end it. The drafting of obligations therefore remains a major issue. Regional partners in reconstruction programmes An Nahar of 17 November 2026 presents Yazid bin Farhane’s visit as confirmation of Saudi support for the institutions. The daily highlights the support for Joseph Aoun, Nawaf Salam and the army, as well as the importance recognized by Nabih Berri. This reading differs from those reported by some sources in Al Bina and Ad Diyar, which bring the trip closer to Bilal Erdogan’s visit. On the contrary, An Nahar insists on an approach that Riyadh does not present as a response to Turkish or Qatari initiatives. Qatar appears in particular in the electrical file. Al Joumhouria of 17 November 2026 refers to further technical discussions, without announcing contracts definitively concluded. Al Joumhouria and Ad Diyar of 17 November 2026 also report the telephone interview between Berri and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The President of the Iranian Parliament links the return to regional calm at the end of the war in Lebanon. Berri recalls the Israeli withdrawal requirement. On the Syrian side, Ad Diyar of 17 November 2026 examines Ahmad Hajjar’s visit to Damascus. According to the political sources cited, it concerns borders, smuggling, detainees and judicial cooperation. The newspaper refers to Syrian requests for figures related to the former power. He states that the Lebanese interlocutors recalled the judicial constraints surrounding these cases. Security discussions are therefore not worth announcing discounts. Economic cooperation occupies another important place. Ad Diyar and Al Joumhouria of 17 November 2026 recount the visit of Anna Bjerde and the World Bank. Reconstruction, energy, agriculture, public services and social protection are included in trade. Lebanese officials are calling for faster projects, while the Bank is working on a new partnership framework. In An Nahar of November 17, 2026, Nassif Hitti defends coordination between official diplomacy, business and diaspora. The former Minister underlines the potential of expatriate networks to develop investment and exchanges. Its forum proposes a method rather than a new programme. It focuses on the preparation and monitoring of projects, beyond the statements of support accompanying diplomatic visits.

International policy: several fronts combine military pressure and negotiation

In Jurf al-Sakhr, control of the territory crosses that of oil

Al Arabi Al Jadid, Al Quds Al Arabi and Asharq Al Awsat of 17 November devote an important place to the arm of iron between the Iraqi government and the Kataëb Hezbollah. The articles describe the strengthening of regular forces around Jurf al-Sakhr and the steps to obtain the group’s withdrawal. The government invokes an investigation into oil diversions and traffic facilities. The faction denies these accusations and presents the pressures as an attempt at disarmament.

In Asharq Al Awsat of 17 November, the file includes pipeline diversions, refineries and reservoirs under investigation. Political mediation continues alongside security preparations. Al Arabi Al Jadid also highlights the issue of the return of displaced inhabitants. The control of a territory, the protection of infrastructure and the conditions for the return of families are thus found in the same confrontation. The Iraqi Hezbollah Kataeb are not confused with Lebanese Hezbollah.

Syria appears through the occupation of the South and new investments

Asharq Al Awsat of 17 November resumed an investigation into Israeli military critics of the presence of their army in southern Syria. Anonymous officers and reservists describe controls, searches and restrictions affecting residents. The newspaper reports differences on the usefulness of these operations and on the possibilities of a security arrangement with Damascus. These testimonies are presented as internal assessments, not as an official change in Israeli doctrine.

An Nahar International of 17 November addresses Syria from an economic and diplomatic perspective. Its pages examine French and Turkish interests on the coast and around port infrastructure. The development of terminals, networks and commercial access is part of the search for partners for reconstruction. Economic projects also give the States concerned a sustainable political presence. The journal distinguishes between the ambitions displayed and the operations which already have a contractual framework.

Gaza: Newspapers describe prolonged crisis of shelter and care

Al Quds Al Arabi of November 17 gathers several alerts about the needs of shelter before winter. The organizations cited mentioned a lack of tents, tarpaulins and sleeping equipment. The daily reports on obstacles to aid and calls from foreign governments to facilitate deliveries. The volumes announced at a point of entry do not automatically describe what was distributed to families. The report thus also follows the constraints that separate the arrival of goods from their use.

Al Arabi Al Jadid of November 17 focuses on people with diabetes and insulin shortage. Caregivers describe supply, conservation and follow-up difficulties, which are particularly burdensome for children. The dossier combines medicines with the means necessary for their administration: injection devices, cold and regular access to a medical team. It describes an emergency of continuity of care beyond the one-time availability of a product.

Education and infrastructure expand international reading

Asharq Al Awsat of November 17 goes back to the decline in the reception of foreign students in the United States. The newspaper brings together a back-to-back survey and the annual data from Open Doors. Their periods and populations differ: new entrants in a semester do not represent all international students in a university year. These institutions and professional organizations are concerned about the effects on their resources, research and associated jobs.

An Nahar International and Al Arabi Al Jadid of 17 November also analyse the disruptions of American air transport. They link the recent breakdown to communications vulnerabilities and air traffic control modernization programs. The consequences are longer than the initial interruption, as aircraft and crew are no longer in the intended locations. These records describe the dependence of a vital public service on technical networks whose renovation takes several years.

Economy: taxation, supply and income fuel tensions

Banks and Finance oppose crisis exercises

Al Bina, Ad Diyar, Al Sharq and An Nahar of 17 November report the decision of the Association of Banks of Lebanon to launch a warning strike every Wednesday. The first day announced is November 18. The association requests the withdrawal of the Department of Finance’s approach to tax returns from 2020 to 2024. It also called for a correction of the contested provisions, particularly in the context of budgetary discussions.

The disagreement concerns two sets of writings. The banks argue that the exchange rate differentials are the result of accounting revaluations and not of cashed profits. They also challenge the reinstatement of provisions on euro bonds on the taxable basis. According to their argument, these provisions cover losses related to sovereign default. The debate therefore focuses on the fiscal translation of accounts profoundly altered by the depreciation of the pound and the debt crisis.

Ad Diyar of 17 November sets out the ministry’s response. The latter invokes the applicable rules and an opinion of the Commission on legislation and consultation. He recalled that the deadline for correction had been extended until 15 December, at the request of the association. It maintains the possibility of technical meetings, while refusing that the disturbances imposed on citizens become an instrument of pressure. The Ministry also contests the idea that the defence of depositors can exempt a sector from its tax obligations.

Asharq Al Awsat on November 17th presents an estimate of $600 million allocated to banks for the disputed levies. This assessment expresses their reading of the file. It does not constitute an amount definitively established by a joint decision. The council of the association shall also retain the possibility of suspending, cancelling or tightening the movement. The press releases in the newspapers do not detail the operation of each agency and service during the strike.

Road transport: assistance for drivers remains at the centre of the conflict

Al Akhbar of 17 November goes back to the promised aid to public drivers. The newspaper mentions a scheme of 12 million pounds per month for three months, in return for the observance of official tariffs. It describes the parliamentary path of the project and its referral to the Public Works Committee. The announcement of aid and the effective opening of payments therefore remain separate. This lag explains part of the mobilization announced for November 25.

Al Liwa and Al Bina of the same day reported the words of Bassam Tleiss. The union leader denounces the competition of vehicles operating outside the legal framework. He also called for commitments on the road code and several categories of transport. The 54,000 families he mentioned represented the sector in his speech. They do not constitute an established list of aid recipients. The precise modalities of mobilization still need to be announced.

Vegetable imports must compensate for lower local supply

Al Akhbar of 17 November describes a measure taken after the freezing of the Bekaa. Agricultural Decision 603/1 temporarily opens certain imports without prior authorisation. The newspaper quotes tomatoes, cucumbers, Armenian cucumbers, zucchini and squash for a period from 15 to 30 November. Other products have different windows. The measure aims to increase the quantities available after local crop losses.

The daily newspaper reports high prices for some vegetables, including zucchini. It presents the position of Minister Nizar Hani, who is awaiting an effect of new arrivals on supply. However, import authorization does not mean that all shipments are already on the market. The debate also raised two concerns: limiting the cost to households and preserving producers whose crops had been destroyed.

Electricity: Qatari negotiations cover revenues as well as power plants

Al Arabi Al Jadid of 17 November details the energy proposals discussed with Qatar. Two 825 megawatt gas plants each are mentioned in Deir Ammar and Zahrani. The newspaper also describes a 20-year supply of liquefied natural gas, a floating storage and regasification unit, and renewable capacity. These elements belong to the offer examined. The daily reports that no final signed agreement is yet announced.

The proposed formula is based on the construction, operation and transfer of facilities. It would limit the initial funding of the Treasury. On the other hand, prices, financial guarantees and the collection of invoices remain at the heart of the negotiations. Al Arabi Al Jadid recalled the approval of the electrical plan at the Council of Ministers on 13 November and the mandate given to Joe Saddi to continue the discussions. The announced capacity of the equipment does not describe an immediately available production.

Budget and social contributions raise the question of public commitments

Ad Diyar and Al Liwa of 17 November go back to the work of the Finance and Budget Committee. Ibrahim Kanaan asked for a consolidated view of the costs associated with the consequences of the war. Funding from the Southern Council is not sufficient to measure health, social affairs or public works interventions. The committee also calls for lists of loans and donations as well as accounting documents to reconcile the forecasts with the actual amounts spent.

Al Bina and Al Sharq of the same day reported the requests of Nabatiyah traders to the Minister of Labour, Mohammad Haidar. Companies that have been destroyed or forced to discontinue their business require contributions from the CNSS. In particular, they require exceptional deadlines and penalties. The Minister announces a legal review by preserving the fund’s resources. These steps are not yet an exemption or a timetable adopted.

Justice: Freedom of the press and procedural guarantees in debate

The disputed articles of the Media Act

An Nahar of 17 November examines criticism of several provisions of the Media Act. The newspaper gives the floor to jurist Jihad Ismaïl, who disputes in particular the imprecision of incrimination concerning false and harmful information. The debate is about how a reform presented as protective can maintain the risk of prosecution. It also affects the relationship between the new regime, the Penal Code and the jurisdiction of different jurisdictions.

The same article refers to a proposal by ten Members concerning Articles 104, 105 and 114. Ibrahim Mneimné states that no committee meetings have yet been convened for his consideration. The journal thus distinguishes the current text from the changes requested. Criticisms by lawyers and elected officials describe the effects they fear or the guarantees they want to strengthen. They do not constitute an annulment of the contested provisions.

Audit of grant recipients goes back to the financial agenda

Al Bina and Al Sharq of 17 November report a meeting between Tony Frangié and Yassine Jaber. The exchanges include the audit of beneficiaries of public financial aid. The newspapers recall a legislative approach dating back to 2021 and refer to the cooperation of Finance with the Bank of Lebanon. The Minister presented an audit work and a relationship with Justice. The minutes do not disclose any findings involving a particular undertaking.

The issue is the transition between aid mechanisms, the identification of beneficiaries and the examination of their use. The return of deposits and financial reorganization constitute the political framework for the meeting. They should not be confused with the results of an investigation. The advertisements reported concern checks, not convictions or recoveries.

In Israel, demands for investigation multiply after election revelations

Al Arabi Al Jadid and Al Quds Al Arabi of 17 November recapture suspicions about the arrests of Raam activists on election day. The articles report requests for investigation by officials of Arab formations. They question the origin of the information transmitted to the police and the alleged links of some interlocutors with Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. The charges concern the possible use of services for political purposes.

Al Quds Al Arabi also reports a lawyer’s reply that one of the men mentioned had left his office and acted privately. The Prime Minister’s office disputes the existence of an operation to distort the election. The police examination and commission applications must therefore be distinguished from a judicial finding. The release of arrested persons and the criticism of the solidity of the case fuel the controversy, without alone demonstrating all the political accusations.

In Syria, conciliation raises the issue of consent

Al Quds Al Arabi of 17 November devotes a file to Syrian conciliation councils. Their officials present this work as a complement to a crowded justice system. They stress the voluntary nature of the agreements, the possibility of withdrawing and their judicial validation. They also argue that conciliation cannot suppress public action. These guarantees are central to the model they defend.

The daily, however, examines the risks of pressure on the weaker parts. A quick procedure does not offer the same protections if a family, a local group or a powerful actor imposes the agreement. The debate is about how to verify consent, the place of the judge and the enforceability of arrangements. It is therefore not just an opposition between official justice and local solutions.

Society: consular services, cities and child protection

The biometric passport is approaching the Lebanese of the Emirates

Al Sharq, Ad Diyar and An Nahar of 17 November reprinted the General Security Police communiqué on biometric passport applications in Abu Dhabi. The reception began at the Lebanese Embassy on Monday, 16 November. The Consulate General in Dubai must offer the same service later this week. The effective opening of the first window and the timetable announced for the second are two distinct steps.

Management presents this evolution as a component of the gradual deployment of its services in diplomatic representations. The aim is to reduce travel for expatriates. The information published in the newspapers does not give a single tariff, time limit or list of documents applicable to all situations. They establish the opening of an application reception service, not the immediate delivery of documents.

In Zekrit, municipal projects remain constrained by the financial crisis

Al Joumhouria of 17 November publishes an interview with the mayor of Zekrit, Adib Morcos. He explained that savings for a municipal building had been affected by the financial crisis. The municipality continues to rent its premises. Its projects are divided between road, lighting, waste, equipment and service strengthening. The road from Zekrit to Nahr al-Kalb occupies an important place in this presentation of needs.

The mayor describes an effort to collect revenue and control expenditure. The building remains a goal for the remaining years of the mandate, not a project with announced funding. The interview shows how a heritage project can remain blocked as ordinary tasks continue. Traffic, security and maintenance needs absorb resources in a context where previously created economies no longer play their part.

Tripoli seeks a response to public space occupations

Nida Al Watan of 17 November devoted a report to the Tal sector in Tripoli. The daily describes the difficulties of parking and occupation of sidewalks or places by informal shops and guards. He also looks back at the destruction of park meters during the 2019 events. The testimonies express a daily discomfort for residents, visitors and traders.

The municipality states that a study has been completed and forwarded to the traffic authority. The journal does not give a firm timetable for execution. The preparation and commissioning of a device therefore remain separate. The file covers both the organisation of public space and the payment of parking. Walking and access to shops are also part of the needs described.

Child protection is part of an inter-ministerial commitment

Al Liwa of 17 November reported the participation of a Lebanese delegation led by Haneen Sayed at the Manila Ministerial Conference on Violence against Children. Social affairs, health, education and other actors are involved in this process. The daily also refers to the role of civil society and young people in consultations. Physical violence, digital risks and access to services require action that exceeds a single administration.

The newspaper presents the preparatory work as a search for national commitments. Their implementation requires services, professionals and resources. Participation in a conference alone does not describe effective coverage of all children. The dossier joins the issues of reporting, care and cooperation between Justice, schools and health facilities.

The earthquakes in the South are subject to careful scientific reading

Nida Al Watan of November 17 asked geologist Tony Nemer about the earthquakes reported in the South. The expert examines the rapprochements made with previous high explosions. The daily notes that no causal link is demonstrated by the mere succession of events. It also recalls that a small shaking does not allow for a large forecast. The analysis requires comparing signals and background activity, rather than deducing a scenario of a locally felt sensation.

Culture: books, archives and scenes meet in Beirut

A century of youth literature in Dar el Nimer

Al Arabi Al Jadid of November 17 announces the exhibition dedicated to a hundred years of children’s stories in Lebanon. It is scheduled to be held in Dar al-Nimer, Beirut, from 19 to 29 November. The newspaper evokes more than two hundred stories and a work of documentation on writing, illustration and publishing. The evolution of the child’s place in society is one of the sons of this journey.

The project combines the history of books with that of their audiences. Graphic forms, themes and modes of publication change with generations. The press also announces a visit for children, accompanied by a story. The exhibition is intended not only for readers but also for families, teachers and publishing professionals. It is not limited to an abstract tribute to reading: it gathers a material that allows to compare the representations of childhood.

The Rencontres chorégraphiques set up a dance meeting

Al Quds Al Arabi on 17 November reports on the opening of the Beirut Choreographic Meetings at Al Madina Theatre. The show « La Bas », by Selim Ben Safia, was played without his music. The newspaper reports that a problem of transport of a baroque cello prevented the arrival of the musician. The four dancers maintained the performance. This episode gives the report a particular tone, without simply summarizing the project of the festival.

Bassam Abu Diab presents a program combining workshops, creations and artists from several countries. The daily quotes Arab, European and other regional participations. Several beyrouthin spaces are to host the meetings until the end of November. The current work also focuses on the creation of links between artists and the accompaniment of developing pieces. The Rencontres thus seek to establish a continuity between training, research and presentation to the public.

Beirut archives circulate in London

Al Arabi Al Jadid on 17 November presents the London Palestine Festival, held from 13 to 27 November. Among the works mentioned is « Do You Love Me », by Lana Daher. The film goes through seventy years of Beirut’s visual memory from films, family documents and photographs. The daily puts this proposal in a programme where archives and personal stories occupy an important place.

This matter does not tell the city from a single point of view. The images kept by families are similar to those of cinema and public life. The newspaper thus underlines the role of archives in transmitting an urban history through conflict and displacement. The presence of the film in a London festival also puts this work in contact with a public far from Lebanon, for which the images can be a link with the city.

Literary pages give way to Lebanese authors

Al Arabi Al Jadid of 17 November points to the cultural memoirs of Ahmad Ali al-Zein, published by Hachette Antoine. The childhood in Akkar, Beirut during the war and the cities of exile make up the route presented. The book reveals several figures of intellectual and artistic life. The record emphasizes the relationship between writing, memory, loss and creation. It gives access to the author’s project, without constituting an exhaustive reading of the book.

The same issue presents a work by Ali Nasr on the art of narrative at Gibran Khalil Gibran. The researcher examines in particular the cultural and critical dimensions of his texts. Al Joumhouria of 17 November is interested in a work by Chadi Mansour on left-wing transformations. Criticism goes through tensions between social justice, freedom, political organization and the evolution of popular circles. These titles expand cultural pages beyond the show calendar.

Meetings around places of culture and memory

Al Akhbar on 17 November announces an evening of support in Espace Al Madina on 19 November, in Tilt33, in Hamra. The same agenda mentions a meeting on museums, memory and identity, on 20 November in Beit Beirut. A short film session of Lebanese University students was announced at the Monnot Municipal Library on 24 November. The three meetings mobilize different forms: collection, debate and projection.

Al Quds Al Arabi of November 17 finally reports an organized tribute to Saida to the poet Moustapha Sbayti. Al Safir High School and Al Manara Cultural Gathering are among the above-mentioned organizers. The meeting brings together his family, relatives and educational and cultural actors. A documentary dedicated to his journey accompanies the tribute. This local news complements the festivals and literary publications of the day.

Sport: Lebanese olympism seeks an exit from crisis, diaspora feeds football

An announcement of agreement after several months of conflict

Nida Al Watan and Al Liwa of 17 November report an announcement by the Ministry of Youth and Sports concerning the Olympic crisis. The department presents an agreement reached under Qatari mediation as a way out of the conflict. The re-establishment of governance in accordance with the Olympic Charter and unity of the institution are among the objectives set out. The newspapers place this in the tensions between the leadership teams.

Al Liwa also reports reserves from sources linked to one of the camps. The announcement of an agreement and the effective establishment of the bodies therefore remain two steps. The subject concerns Lebanon’s relations with international bodies, but also the representation of its federations. The articles of the day do not allow to present a new composition as permanently installed.

Three routes between several countries and a selection

Al Akhbar of 17 November devoted a dossier to Reda Khadra, Sami Merhej and João Gabriel Makhlouf. Their trajectories cross Germany, Colombia and Brazil. The daily collects their ties with Lebanon, their family ties and the motivations of their sporting choice. The file is less interested in a result than in how a selection can bring together players trained in different environments.

These stories give a personal dimension to the recruitment of the diaspora. The links transmitted by parents or grandparents are similar to the career prospects and experience of foreign championships. The newspaper distinguishes the paths of each player. They are not a unique model of return. Some discover more directly a country that already occupied an important place in family history.

Bassora and other Lebanese disciplines

Nida Al Watan and Al Liwa of 17 November announce the appointment of the selection against Palestine in Bassora. The match follows the draw against Iraq in the friendly tournament. Madjid Bougherra’s comments reported by the press emphasize the group’s progress and the evaluation of game options. The morning editions appear before the result of the meeting of the day.

Nida Al Watan of 17 November also earns twenty-four medals from the Lebanese delegation at the Muay-Thai World Championships in Olympia: six in gold, eight in silver and ten in bronze. The daily also mentions national karate competitions. Al Sharq of the same day goes back to preparations for the Beirut marathon, announced on 29 November. This news gives a place to disciplines and events that are not limited to the football calendar.

Technology: data, infrastructure and public uses under review

Facial recognition and responsibility of providers

Al Quds Al Arabi of 17 November resumes a survey dedicated to the transfer of millions of Palestinian photographs to Amazon infrastructure. The daily describes a project to use facial recognition and places the file in the relations between technology companies and Israeli authorities. The storage of images, software testing and operational deployment do not cover the same acts. The article does not establish the precise use of each photograph.

The topic is about the data journey: who collects it, who keeps it, for what purposes it is processed and who can access it. The newspaper addresses these issues through the survey it resumes. It does not present a court decision on the liability of the companies concerned. The recognition schemes here become a political and legal object, beyond the only technical performance announced.

Artificial intelligence also increases dependence on networks

Al Quds Al Arabi of 17 November reported the concerns expressed about artificial intelligence in the banking sector. The risks mentioned include cyber attacks, manipulation and dependence on a small number of providers. The concentration of services can turn a technical difficulty into a problem affecting several institutions. The dossier therefore links innovation with the organisation of the infrastructures which make it possible.

The same newspaper reviews COP31 discussions on energy and water consumed by these technologies. Digital tools can help to process climate data or improve certain processes. However, their operation requires computing centres, electricity and cooling. The debates reported are about how to measure these costs and the expected benefits, rather than considering any use of artificial intelligence as automatically climate-friendly.

Digital public services remain linked to procedural reform

Ad Diyar of November 17 gives digital transformation an important place in Fadi Makki’s interview on administrative reform. The Minister links digitization to simplification of procedures, information sharing and reducing unnecessary contacts. It also advocates a clearer separation between regulatory and delivery functions. Therefore, the program described is not limited to replacing a paper form with a screen.

In the international pages of An Nahar on 17 November, the difficulties of American air transport show another face of this dependence. Old networks must be replaced without interrupting a continuous service. Interfaces between equipment, operators and control centres complicate the calendar. Digital progress thus appears both as a means of making the service more reliable and as a site whose transitions must be organised.

People: international scenes and television mobilize Lebanese artists

Ragheb Alama distinguishes public concert and private performances

Al Quds Al Arabi of 17 November reports the public concert of Ragheb Alama at the Atatürk Cultural Centre in Istanbul. The singer presents this scene as a first public in the city. However, he recalls that he has already provided private services in Turkey, notably in Bodrum and Antalya. The daily describes the exchanges with the public and the presence of a Lebanese flag handed over by a spectator.

Ragheb Alama also expressed the wish for a collaboration with a Turkish artist. It presents it as a way of bringing together directories and audiences. This project is an intention expressed, not a duo whose recording and output would be announced. The story highlights the regional circulation of the Lebanese song and the place of its artists on international scenes.

The return of television dance raises opposite readings

Nida Al Watan and Al Akhbar of 17 November recapture the return of the MTV dance show after several years of absence. The presenters and the jury occupy an important place in both articles. Nida Al Watan highlights the show and audience expectations, while Al Akhbar develops a more critical reading of the format and its audiovisual environment. These assessments belong to the newspapers that publish them.

The cultural and entertainment pages also evoke the conditions for broadcasting, while the relationship between MTV and Cablevision remains tense. The questions of access to the programme and the financing of content thus cross the news of personalities on screen. The launch reports do not yet provide a record of the entire season.

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