Iran claims an attack at dawn on November 17 against an American radar at Sheikh Issa. Bahrain announces interceptions; the damage remains unestablished.

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The Iranian Revolutionary Guards claim a drone attack at the dawn of Tuesday, November 17, against an American radar system at Sheikh Issa Air Force Base in Bahrain. Bahraini authorities are announcing interceptions. No damage to radar or human balance is independently established in the elements available at 0835 UTC.

A claim against Sheikh Issa

The Iranian text describes the operation as a response to what it describes as repeated violations of Iran’s airspace by US military drones. The Guardians claim to have targeted the radar system during a specific operation. This formulation identifies a claimed target, without establishing by itself that it has been reached or destroyed.

The communiqué also refers to previous Iranian interception and electronic warfare operations against U.S. drones. These claims remain those of the Guardians. The elements consulted do not allow them to be transformed into independent findings. Theclaim of 17 novemberexplicitly appoints Sheikh Issa and places the operation in the morning.

Bahrain announces interceptions

Bahraini television reports that air defences intercept Iranian attacks, without providing a detailed assessment of the aircraft or any damage. The Ministry of Interior had issued an alert and asked the inhabitants to return to a safe place. He then announced the end of the danger, according to theof these announcements.

No specific response from the US command CENTCOM to the 17 November claim was found at the time of this verification. This lack of searchable response is neither confirmation of the radar attack nor proof of no damage.

Do not confuse the episodes of November 13, 15 and 17

On Sunday, 15 November, Iran had already claimed the sending of six drones against a radar to Al-Riffa. This sequence appears in ournovember 16th edition at midnight. The base name and date differ from the new announcement. The figure of six drones should therefore not be taken as that of Tuesday.

The American denial of Friday, 13 November, concerned another claim. Recycle it as a response to the 17th would be to mix three distinct moments. At this stage, a new attack is claimed and interceptions are announced; the result on the American installation remains to be checked.

Geographical illustration of archives: Bahrain, Libnanews fonds / Pixabay, archive published in June 2019. Specific date and location of shooting not established. The photograph does not represent the base or attack claimed.

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