The French Government plans to raise the ceiling of Book A in February 2027, from 25 000 to 30 000 euros. The current limit remains set at €22,950 for individual payments. The rate of pay is a separate rule: it stands at 1.70 per cent for the current period. The government also announced an increase in February, without specifying the level. Capitalized interest may already exceed the ceiling.

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Livret A must see its ceiling raised in February 2027, according to the announcement by the French government on 3 November. The precise amount remains between 25 000 and 30 000 euros. This trend is not confused with the current rate of pay of 1.70 per cent per annum. A rate increase is also announced for February, with no percentage reported.

Book A ceiling still to be fixed

Sébastien Lecornu has instructed the Minister of Economy, Roland Lescure, to prepare the recovery with the Caisse des dépôts. The ceiling for individual payments is now 22,950 euros, a level set in 2013.

The announced range is not yet a new applicable limit. It indicates the guidance given for February 2027. Savers cannot therefore treat EUR 30 000 as a limit that has already entered into force.

A rate of 1.70 per cent for the current period

The decree of 28 July 2026 fixes the annual nominal rate of Book A at 1.70 % for the period 1 August 2026 to 31 January 2027. The sustainable and solidarity development booklet benefits from the same rate.

The ceiling determines the amount that can be deposited. The rate is used to calculate the remuneration of the money invested. Changing one does not automatically fix the other. The government release anticipates their evolution at the same time, but does not indicate future performance.

By way of illustration, EUR 10 000 kept a full year at 1.70 % generate EUR 170 interest. This calculation assumes a capital and a rate unchanged throughout the period ; he does not predict the interest that will be paid in 2027.

Interest may exceed the ceiling

The current ceiling does not prohibit the balance of a Book A from exceeding €22,950 thanks to capitalised interest. These continue to be added. However, when the balance reaches or exceeds the limit, new payments are no longer possible.

Interest is calculated by 15 integers. A deposit made between 1 and 15 begins to generate interest on the 16th. A payment made from the 16th shall be taken into account on the first day of the following month.

Book A remains personal: the same person cannot hold several. The timetable announced for February is still to result in the setting of the new ceiling and the rate applicable to the following period.

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