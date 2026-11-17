On November 17, the 20 litres of petrol 95 rose to LL 2,343,000. The diesel and the gas bottle also drop.

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Fuel prices are falling in Lebanon on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The decrease is 48,000 Lebanese pounds for 20 litres of petrol, both for 95 and 98 octane. Diesel fell by 31,000 pounds and the gas bottle by 4,000 pounds.

The new prices of November 17

Gasoline 95 octane, 20 litres: LL 2,343,000, a decrease of LL 48,000.

LL 2,343,000, a decrease of LL 48,000. Gasoline 98 octane, 20 litres: LL 2,361,000, a decrease of LL 48,000.

LL 2,361,000, a decrease of LL 48,000. Diesel, 20 liters: LL 2,493,000, a decrease of LL 31,000.

LL 2,493,000, a decrease of LL 31,000. Gas bottle:LL 1,636,000, a decrease of LL 4,000.

How much for a full one?

On the basis of these tariffs, 40 litres of 95 petrol represent LL 4,686,000, compared with LL 4,722,000 for 98. For the same quantity of 40 litres, the savings associated with this revision amount to 96,000 LL for each of the two gasoline types.

These amounts are expressed in Lebanese pounds. Gasoline and diesel prices are 20 litres, not 1 litre.

Illustration: former petrol pump in Jounieh, archival photograph published in March 2022. It does not represent the current state of the stations. © Libnanews.com.

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