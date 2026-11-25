On Wednesday, the European Commission renewed its appeal to Israel to reopen the Gaza crossing points. The United Nations reported more than 150,000 tents on hold outside the territory. Brussels has more than EUR 217 million in humanitarian aid to Palestine in 2026.

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The European Commission once again called on Israel on Wednesday 25 November to reopen all crossings in Gaza and to allow unhindered access to relief. The day before, in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib had alerted the gap between the available stocks and the aid reaching displaced families.

Tents bought, but still outside Gaza

In its report of 18 November, the United Nations humanitarian coordination office recalled that more than 150,000 tents purchased by humanitarian organizations and States were awaiting entry. Most were stored in Al-Arich, Egypt. This figure, based on a finding of 13 November, describes a stock on hold: it does not give the number of tents still immobilized on 25 November.

In Strasbourg, Hadja Lahbib said that some essential materials could only enter one day a week because they were classified as dual-use goods. This category includes property which the authorities attribute civilian use and possible military use. It requested clear and predictable criteria and the lifting of restrictions on essential supplies. On Wednesday, the Commission reiterated its call for unimpeded access and continued distribution within Gaza.

Rain also affected schools and sanitation

In its report of 18 November, the United Nations reported that the weather affected 201 of the 633 temporary learning spaces in service. Humanitarian teams also reported requirements for pumps, pipes, generators and shelter equipment. Near areas where access was restricted, teams could not carry out the necessary drainage and flood protection work everywhere.

eur 217 million for european humanitarian aid

The Commissioner confirmed over EUR 217 million in European humanitarian aid to Palestine for 2026. This amount is not the only accommodation expenditure in Gaza. Lahbib indicated that the European mission in Rafah stood ready to facilitate access to relief if requested; it did not announce a new opening of the passage. The press briefing on Wednesday did not set a timetable for reopening either.

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