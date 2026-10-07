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Castle of Mseilha

The Castle of Mseilha, on its rocky peak, has for centuries controlled the Nahr el-Jauz valley near Batrun.

His first mention dates back to 1106, attributed to Guillaume de Farabel, a connetable of Tripoli.

In the 13th century, the Mamluks regained control of the castle, before the Ottomans took it in their turn in the 16th century.

Its current structure was reshaped around 1624 by Emir Fakhr-al-Din II, during his revolt against the Ottoman Sublime Gate.

The castle keeps typical elements of the Crusade era, like its narrow shooting slots.

Built on two levels, it is now accessed by a small ramp leading to its inner courtyard.

This strategic lock was used to monitor the passage between northern Lebanon, Tripoli and Batrun, to Byblos and Beirut.

– Nahr al-Jauz Valley, Batrun

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