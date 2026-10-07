7 octobre 2026
Reader account
English
RSS
Lebanon’s citizen media
All sections

News

Castle of Mseilha

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 5 views

Mseilha Castle – His first..

Libnanews
Sign in to save
Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusseChinois
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Castle of Mseilha

The Castle of Mseilha, on its rocky peak, has for centuries controlled the Nahr el-Jauz valley near Batrun.

His first mention dates back to 1106, attributed to Guillaume de Farabel, a connetable of Tripoli.

In the 13th century, the Mamluks regained control of the castle, before the Ottomans took it in their turn in the 16th century.

Its current structure was reshaped around 1624 by Emir Fakhr-al-Din II, during his revolt against the Ottoman Sublime Gate.

The castle keeps typical elements of the Crusade era, like its narrow shooting slots.

Built on two levels, it is now accessed by a small ramp leading to its inner courtyard.

This strategic lock was used to monitor the passage between northern Lebanon, Tripoli and Batrun, to Byblos and Beirut.

– Nahr al-Jauz Valley, Batrun

Watch the original video on YouTube

Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

All articles by this author →

Comments

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

ABOUT

Libnanews was founded in 2006 and covers the political, economic, judicial, cultural and social life of Lebanon.

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

FOLLOW US

FacebookXWhatsAppTelegram
© Libnanews.com . All Rights Reserved.