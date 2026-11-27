The US health authorities recorded 233 passengers and 35 sick crew members during a Caribbean Princess cruise from 11 to 23 November. Their investigation identified norovirus. The figures cover the entire journey. The same vessel had experienced a separate episode of gastroenteritis in the spring of 2026.

8

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Norovirus causes an episode of gastroenteritis on board theCaribbean PrincessAccording to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On the trip from 11 to 23 November 2026, 233 passengers and 35 crew members reported having been ill. The figures were updated on 24 November.

The Princess Cruises vessel carried 2,936 passengers and 1,132 crew members. Reports represent 7.9% of passengers and 3.1% of crew. The dominant symptoms were vomiting and diarrhoea. The 268 reports cover the 12 days of the cruise: they do not correspond to the number of sick people on arrival or to a count of individual positive tests.

An investigation started before the end of the cruise

The episode was reported to the CDC Ship Health Surveillance Program on November 15, four days after departure. Princess Cruises and the crew reported that they had isolated sick passengers and crew members, strengthened cleaning and disinfection, and collected samples for analysis. The CDC reported conducting an on-site investigation. Their record does not attribute the episode to a meal, stopover or specific source.

In particular, the programme publishes episodes in which at least 3% of the passengers or crew of a ship under its jurisdiction reported symptoms corresponding to its definition of acute gastroenteritis. It therefore does not list all cases of gastroenteritis on all liners.

A separate episode on the same ship in the spring

On a crossing from 28 April to 11 May, the same vessel had already been investigated for an episode attributed to the norovirus. The CDC then recorded 145 sick passengers out of 3,116 and 15 crew members out of 1,131. The two sheets concern different journeys and do not establish a link between episodes.

For travellers, the CDC recommends that any digestive symptoms be promptly reported to the medical service on board and that the hands be washed with water and soap, including after going to the toilet and before eating.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews