The UK regulator noted errors in the compensation scheme data. Their effects remain to be determined and part of the device is suspended.

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The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on Thursday 26 November that it had misclassified certain contracts in the data used to calculate car financing compensation in the United Kingdom. The regulator asked Barclays to suspend its final settlement offers while verifying the consequences of these errors.

FCA states that it identified the problem in preparing its response to appeals against the device. The data were used to establish a calculation parameter set at 17% for contracts entered into on or after 1 April 2014. This parameter is used to adjust the annual rate used in calculating the allowance. This is neither an amount paid to borrowers nor an automatic reduction in their interest rate.

An average estimate, not a ceiling per file

According to the regulator’s first checks, the parameter may not change. If it changes, the difference would be less than one percentage point on both sides of the coin and 17% on the other. The CFA estimates the potential effect on compensation at less than £10 per contract on average. This estimate does not set an individual ceiling or correction meaning for each file.

The scheme covers certain contracts entered into between 6 April 2007 and 1 November 2024, in particular where information on commissions or agreements between lenders and intermediaries has not been correctly communicated. The CFA estimates that approximately 12.1 million contracts could be eligible. This number concerns the entire scheme, not the group of contracts whose classification is at issue.

Payments remain linked to the outcome of appeals

Certain rules are suspended during the proceedings. Lenders are not required to calculate or pay compensation under the suspended parties, although some have chosen to make amicable offers. Thursday’s request relates to Barclays’ final settlement offers; it does not in itself call into question all offers issued by other lenders.

Two claimants were scheduled to submit their expertise on Friday, 27 November. The CFA stated that it wanted to discuss with them and the court the effects of the discovery on this period. The hearing remains open between 16 February and 3 March 2027. The regulator envisages payments in 2027 if the scheme is confirmed and the decision is not appealed.

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