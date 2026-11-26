The Kataëb call on the government to refer Hizbullah’s military and security apparatus to the Justice Council. Only a decree of the Council of Ministers could initiate this referral.

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On Wednesday 25 November, the Kataëb political office renewed its request to refer Hizbullah’s military and security apparatus to the Council of Justice. This request is addressed to the government: it does not take jurisdiction and does not change the course of the Bécharré military investigation alone.

In its statement, the party invokes the responsibility of those who, in its view, led Lebanon into war without the agreement of the State. It links its request to the implementation of government decisions to reserve arms and military decision to the State. This is the position of the political bureau, not judicial conclusions. The Kataëb were already calling for such dismissal on 3 November.

The Government may refer the matter to the court, not decide the merits

According to article 355 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, referral to the Council of Justice requires a decree issued by the Council of Ministers. This special criminal jurisdiction includes offences against the internal or external security of the State. A political request, even made by a party represented in Parliament, does not amount to a decree or indictment.

If a case is actually referred back, a judge investigating the matter shall examine the facts and decide whether there is sufficient evidence to return the persons concerned to the Council. The Attorney General of the Court of Cassation or one of his substitutes shall represent the Public Prosecutor. The referral shall determine the framework of the procedure; Judges remain responsible for establishing individual responsibilities.

Bécharré’s file follows another circuit

The acts reported on 25 November in the case of Bécharré and Batrun are subject to military justice. They concern five men already detained and three other wanted persons. The Kataëb communiqué establishes neither a transfer of this file nor a judicial link between all the weapons cases mentioned in the public debate. No order of reference in response to this request was found in the public documents examined prior to this publication.

Illustration: The Grand Sérail in Beirut in August 2017, photo of Pjposullivan1 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.

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