The 10Xict Lounge is held November 26-28, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the Beirut Hall in Horsh Tabet. Schedules, program and registration.

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The 10Xict Lounge opens on Thursday 26 November at the Beirut Hall in Horsh Tabet, Sin el-Fil. Exhibition and conferences continue until Saturday, November 28, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day. The programme includes artificial intelligence in public services, telecommunications and digital payments.

Three dates to find

Thursday, November 26 at 7 p.m.: a panel discussion on the public sector uses of AI. At 8 p.m., the discussion focused on digital transformation in Lebanon.

a panel discussion on the public sector uses of AI. At 8 p.m., the discussion focused on digital transformation in Lebanon. Friday, 27 November at 5 p.m.: announced presentation of the electronic inspection project of the Ministry of Labour. The telecommunications roundtable begins at 5:45 p.m.

announced presentation of the electronic inspection project of the Ministry of Labour. The telecommunications roundtable begins at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, November 28 at 5 p.m.:discussion on portfolios and digital payments. At 7 p.m., a round table was held on AI in the Lebanese economy.

Practical information

When:26-28 November 2026, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Lebanon time.

Where:Beirut Hall, Horsh Tabet, Sin el-Fil, in Greater Beirut.

Access: registration of visitors.Full programme of the organiser (PDF).

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