Bell, Rogers and Telus have until December 27 to stop charging certain charges that impede package changes. In a separate decision, the Canadian regulator found that Bell had breached the rules on telephone locking and opened a consultation on a penalty of up to C$10 million.

3

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Bell, Rogers and Telus have until December 27 to stop charging certain charges that impede package changes. In a separate decision, the Canadian regulator found that Bell had breached the rules on telephone locking and opened a consultation on a penalty of up to C$10 million.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) ordered Bell Canada, Rogers and Telus on Friday, 27 November, to terminate a number of charges found to be contrary to the Telecommunications Act. The order relates to fees that remained despite the rules that came into effect in June to facilitate the activation, modification and termination of mobile phone or internet plans. The operators concerned must comply with the decision by 27 December at the latest.

Rogers’ 40 dollars for commissioning the aircraft

The practices examined included a levy of C$40 from Rogers. It was billed to customers who purchased a telephone with their package in the channels where they received assistance from a seller or customer service. The regulator has examined this levy in the light of the actual conditions of purchase: when the fees necessarily accompany the subscription in the chosen channel, presenting them as a service of commissioning the telephone is not enough to separate them from the activation of the package.

In March, the CRTC announced the removal of the additional fees charged to activate, modify or cancel a subscription before the protection came into effect on June 12. The November decision is therefore a compliance measure, not the beginning of a general prohibition on all telecommunications charges. It does not fix the price of the telephone or the amount of the subscription. The distinction is important when an invoice presents on separate lines the price of the device, the package and the additional charges associated with its subscription.

Bell: 60-day lock involved

In a separate proceeding, the CRTC found that Bell Canada had breached its obligation to provide unlocked telephones. Starting in April 2025, Bell and its Virgin Plus brand supplied devices that remained connected to their network up to 60 days after purchase. A locked phone cannot be used freely with another provider’s network, even when the customer is ready to change his plan.

Bell explained that customers could request an early release free of charge, subject to a security check. The regulator said it found no evidence that Bell was charging this unlock. It distinguishes this practice from the rule which required the provision from the outset of a unlocked device. It was on this second point that he found a breach.

Ten million dollars: a ceiling, not a fine

The CRTC considers on a preliminary basis that an administrative penalty of up to C$10 million could be appropriate. The public may file comments until 15 January 2027 and Bell may respond until 22 January. The decision of 27 November therefore establishes a breach, but does not establish a penalty to be paid.

The regulator also rejected Telus’ interim request to lock the new devices for 60 days. It had already authorized, on a transitional and conditional basis, a two-day lock. The examination of a standing rule is a separate procedure on the harmonisation of consumer protection codes, the public hearing of which is due to begin on 30 November.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews