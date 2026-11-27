Jean-Baptiste Brenet translates the Great Comment of Averroès on the Treaty of the Soul of Aristotle. The full text is preserved in medieval Latin, not in its original Arabic.

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Jean-Baptiste Brenet translates the Great Comment of Averroès on the Treaty of the Soul of Aristotle. The full text is preserved in medieval Latin, not in its original Arabic.

This is neither the work of Averroes nor a new translation of Aristotle’s Greek text. The Verdier editions publish the first full French translation of theMajor commentary to the Treaty From the soul of Aristotle, written by the Andalusian philosopher Ibn Rushd, known in French as Averroès. Jean-Baptiste Brenet, specialist in Arab philosophy in Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, also signs the introduction, notes and bibliography. The volume of 762 pages was published on 29 October, at the announced price of 42 euros in France.

Why the translator left Latin

Averroès wrote the book in Arabic in the 12th century. But the text remains in its entirety only in a medieval Latin translation, due to Michel Scot. When he translates into French, Brenet must therefore distinguish the Latin formulation, the Arabic philosophical vocabulary which preceded it and the passages of Aristotle which Averroès comments. Reading the full text in French is not like reading a miraculously found Arabic original.

Excerpts already existed in French. In 1998, Alain de Libera translated passages from Book III inIntelligence and Thought. The Verdier edition puts these famous passages in a broader examination of the faculties of living, from perception to thought. It is also distinguished from the publication of theCompendiumandAverage Commentarygallimard: these are other works by Averroès on the same treatise.

A reading of Aristotle that opens a disagreement

For Aristotle, the word soul refers to the principle that makes a body a living one. The commentary is therefore not limited to the fate of the soul after death. It examines the faculties that allow a living person to eat, feel and, in the case of human beings, think.

The discussion becomes particularly lively when Averroès argues that the intellect is unique for the human species and distinct from the bodies. If the intellect is common, how can we explain that it is such an individual who understands an idea? It is in particular on this point that Thomas d’Aquin will oppose verroist reading. The French volume gives access to the arguments that lead to this thesis, and not only to its most well-known formulation.

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