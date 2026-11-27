Two studies evaluate sepsis alerts and show why local validation, follow-up of false positives and clinical response are as important as the model.

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A medical alert is useful only if it reports early enough a risk that the team can verify and take care of. Its evaluation must measure the cases actually detected, the alerts without follow-up, advance on the usual diagnosis and results for patients. A score on old files does not replace this balance sheet.

Count missing cases as much as alerts

Sensitivity indicates the proportion of patients presenting with the event studied that triggered an alert. Specificity indicates what proportion of patients without this event did not trigger alerts. For a guard team, another figure counts: among the alerts received, how many actually concern the risk sought? This proportion also depends on the frequency of the problem in the service. A tool can therefore give many unnecessary signals even if its results appear good on another group.

To make the figures comparable, a study must specify what constitutes a case, when the warning period begins and ends and if repeated alerts for the same admission are counted separately. A service should also distinguish a technically accurate signal from a signal on which the crew can still act. The American Agency for Research on Quality of Care, AHRQ, recalls that repeated notifications without clinical consequences can desensitize teams to upcoming alarms.

Two studies answer two different questions

An external validation published in 2021, conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan, tested a sepsis detection tool on 38,455 hospitalizations. At the threshold used in this retrospective analysis, it would not have identified 67% of sepsis cases and triggered an alert for 18% of hospitalizations. These values describe this tool, threshold and site. They do not predict the results of another system.

A prospective study of five hospitals, including researchers from Johns Hopkins, published in 2022, examined another tool, the TREWS system. Among patients in the analysed cohort whose alert was confirmed within three hours, adjusted hospital mortality was 3.3 percentage points lower than that of the group whose alert had not been confirmed so quickly. The comparison is observational: it establishes an association, not proof that the alert caused the mortality reduction.

What a hospital needs to check

Before a system is generalised, the institution must be able to verify its performance in its services and in its own population, identify who receives the alert and measure the time elapsed before an evaluation. Useful results include missed cases, number of alerts per day of hospitalization, management changes and adverse events. The studies cited cover American establishments; they do not document a deployment or clinical validation in Lebanon.

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