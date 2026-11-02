Budget 2027: appropriations for old projects suspended

The Finance Committee suspended the appropriations for payment of the programme laws during the examination of the 2027 budget. She asked the Government to reassess the projects concerned, some of which date back to 2000, before the next budget. Ibrahim Kanaan refers to amounts that have become unrealistic. Two first chapters have also passed this parliamentary stage, without this being a final adoption of the budget. The review of tax changes is scheduled to begin on Tuesday before the review of departmental appropriations and public institutions.

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On Monday 2 November, the Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Budget suspended the appropriations for the payment of programme laws. This decision took place during the examination of the 2027 budget, in the presence of Finance Minister Yassine Jaber. The committee asks the government to re-evaluate the projects concerned before the next budget. Some date back to 2000, according to its president, Ibrahim Kanaan.

Budget 2027 refers to an evaluation of projects

The Government proposed to delete the chapter on programme legislation. Another option was to suspend payment appropriations rather than follow this proposal.

Ibrahim Kanaan explains this choice by amounts that have become unrealistic. Members of Parliament give the government a time frame to seriously review projects and report on the results of this evaluation. The chairman of the commission reported a first unfavourable government finding. According to him, the contacts contacted did not give any sign of activity regarding the projects in question.

The decision therefore concerns their payment appropriations. It does not make it possible to conclude that all the projects concerned have been permanently abandoned. The record does not specify their list or the overall amount of the amounts suspended.

Two chapters adopted in committee

At the same meeting, Members approved the first two chapters of the draft budget. These include authorizations for collection, expenditure and borrowing, as well as transfers and carryovers of appropriations.

These decisions remain those of the committee: they do not constitute the final adoption of the 2027 budget.

The review is scheduled to continue on Tuesday with the Tax Amendments chapter, which covers sections 15 to 75. Ibrahim Kanaan reiterated his opposition to new taxes or royalties. The commission will then discuss the appropriations of ministries and public institutions.

Cover photograph: Ibrahim Kanaan, archival photograph from Libnanews Bank (file imported in September 2022). This image does not represent the session of November 2, 2026. Source: Libnanews bank.

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