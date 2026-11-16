Block 8: seismic does not prove a discovery

Block 8 includes a three-dimensional seismic survey over 1,200 square kilometres. This campaign must improve the knowledge of the subsoil prior to possible drilling. The documents of the Lebanese Petroleum Administration still describe environmental and operational preparations. The drilling target mentioned for 2028 remains a perspective, not a result. Therefore, the areas studied, the consortium shares and the exploration schedule do not permit the encryption of commercial reserves or the promise of revenue in Lebanon.

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Block 8 remains an exploration record, not a commercially established gas reserve. The announcements concerning his seismic survey should be read in this order. A three-dimensional campaign can improve the knowledge of the basement and prepare a drilling. It does not prove the existence of an exploitable deposit or the date on which Lebanon could produce gas.

The documents published by the Lebanese Petroleum Administration make it possible to distinguish these stages. In its October 15, 2026 point, the authority still describes the 3D campaign as the next operation of the programme. She mentioned ongoing environmental procedures and coordination to speed up preparation. This report does not announce drilling results.

Block 8: a surface to be studied, not a volume of gas

TotalEnergies announced on January 9, 2026 the signing of the consortium’s entry agreement into the block 8 licence. The group holds 35% and acts as operator. Eni also owns 35%, while QatarEnergy owns 30%. These percentages describe companies’ holdings, not a share of revenues already received.

The initial programme envisages the acquisition of a 1 200 square kilometres 3D seismic survey. The figure measures the reported investigation area. It does not represent the size of an identified tank or a quantity of gas. The Oil Administration places the whole block in the deep waters of southern Lebanon. It allocates an area of approximately 1,400 square kilometres and a distance of 70 kilometres from the coast.

The two areas therefore have different objects: the permit covers a space, while the initial programme defines a campaign. On 15 October, the authority presented the bloc as one of the few Lebanese maritime areas still without 3D seismic coverage. The immediate objective is to reduce this gap in data.

What seismic really measures

A seismic survey investigates geological characteristics from subsoil-reflected waves. The instruments record the signals, then the specialists interpret them to map structures that may contain hydrocarbons. The method produces a geological image, not a direct gas sampling.

The third dimension allows for more concentrated data and improved structure representation. It helps to select a target and reduce certain risks before drilling. A promising structure, however, remains an assumption to be tested. To establish commercially recoverable reserves, the assessment must include drilling and testing.

This distinction has an immediate budgetary consequence: an area studied cannot be converted into expected revenue without additional results. Nor is the data acquisition schedule a production schedule. Exploration, assessment of a potential discovery and its development correspond to separate decisions.

Authorisations and preparation remain concrete steps

The Management Committee for Block 8 brings together the Lebanese Petroleum Administration and the licensees. His October report refers to the environmental approaches and the operational and security preparedness of the campaign. He announced a desire to speed up, without indicating that all these steps had been completed.

Another meeting, presented by the Authority in September, involved Environment Minister Tamara El Zein and President Fawzi Khalifa. It dealt with the coordination of environmental studies. The document referred to the future location of a well and the objective of initiating drilling in mid-2028. This is a work horizon, not a drill already done.

Previous Lebanese operations also show the diversity of preparations. For Blocks 4 and 9, the Authority describes geological studies, environmental assessments, authorizations, contracts and a logistics base. These historical examples do not prove the progress of Block 8. They explain why licensing and the start of an operation are not confusing.

Qana’s precedent requires a distinction between potential and result

In its January communiqué, TotalEnergies recalled that the Qana 31/1 well in Block 9 had not produced any positive results. However, the group confirmed its willingness to continue exploration in Lebanon with its partners. The two informations are not contradictory: an operator can continue his research without announcing a commercial discovery.

The next determining factor for Block 8 will therefore be the documented realization of the campaign, then the interpretation of its data and drilling decisions. Before these steps, the areas, participations and deadlines announced describe an industrial program. They do not make it possible to encrypt reserves or to promise production.

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