Lebanon-Palestine: the appointment of Bassora

Lebanon will face Palestine on November 17 in Bassora, after its defeat against Iraq. The Palestinians remain on a defeat against Iran and a rally marked by fifteen announced absences. Reda Khadra’s availability remains to be specified after her release in her debut with the selection.

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Lebanon will return to Palestine on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at the international stadium in Bassora, Iraq. This second meeting of the friendly tournament must prolong the work undertaken by Madjid Bougherra after the draw against the hosts on Friday 13 November. The Palestinian selection tackles this appointment after a 2-0 defeat against Iran on Saturday. It also consists of a staff reduced by injuries and absences.

The Palestinian Football Federation confirms the date and place of the confrontation. The programme brings together four selections: Iraq, Lebanon, Iran and Palestine. For the Lebanese, this is not a qualifying match. The appointment offers a new opportunity to evaluate the players gathered during this international window, facing a different opponent than the one encountered at the opening.

Lebanon-Palestine: a second test after zero

The 0-0 obtained against Iraq left several concrete elements to the Lebanese staff. The selection resisted opposing offensives, but it also found opportunities. In the sixth minute, Leonardo Chahine struck the bar after an attempt by Hassan Kaafarani repelled by goaltender Kamil Saadi. At the end of the meeting, Khalil Badr also asked the Iraqi doorman.

Mostafa Matar played a major role in preserving the score. The Lebanese guard responded to Aymen Hussein’s attempts before the break, then to a distant strike by Amir Fouad. His intervention in front of Younes Hamoud, at the 89th minute, prevented the hosts from taking advantage.

The game against Iraq also allowed Bougherra to use several players. Hussein Chakrun entered the first period. Ali Kassas and Khalil Badr then replaced Wahbi Fawaz and Leonardo Chahine. Badr Kawam and Mahmoud Zbib also participated at the end of the meeting. The next game must bring a new game sequence to the group, without the starting composition being deduced from these changes.

Reda Khadra’s situation still to be clarified

Reda Khadra’s first international appearance was cut short in Bassora. In the face of Iraq, the player experienced muscle discomfort and left the field at the 38th minute. Chakrun then succeeded him. His availability for the November 17 appointment remains to be confirmed.

A Palestine defeated by Iran after an exclusion

Palestine began its tournament on Saturday 14 November against Iran. According to his federation’s report, the two teams joined the break on a zero and blank score. The Palestinians were then reduced to ten with the expulsion of Amid Sawafta at the 64th minute. Iran scored Sardar Azmoun at 76th, then Saleh Hardani at 84th.

A Palestinian rally marked by absences

Palestinian coach Ihab Abu Jazar announced on 12 November a list of 23 players for Bassora. The federation mentioned Oday Dabbagh and Milad Termanini, while reporting questions about their preparation.

Abu Jazar also explained the difficulties encountered in bringing his group together. He mentioned fifteen absent, between injuries and unavailability. According to his statements, eight players were injured, five of them in the previous week with their clubs. Seven others had not joined the rally.

The technician presents this tournament as an opportunity to multiply encounters and confront his players with different opponents. He stressed the difficulty of organising regular internships and friendly matches. In this context, the confrontation with Lebanon should be used to assess the available group after the Iranian test.

The meeting on Tuesday 17 November will thus oppose two teams whose first matches followed separate paths. Lebanon arrives with a zero and a decisive performance of Matar. Palestine seeks to bounce back after its defeat against Iran. The compositions and availability of players remain to be confirmed before the kick-off in Bassora.

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