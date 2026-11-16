Treasury bills: no issue in 2025

No new Treasury bills were issued in 2025, according to the Bank of Lebanon’s annual report. However, deadlines continued to be settled, for 23,472 billion pounds of principal matured, in addition to coupons. The absence of issuance therefore does not mean the disappearance of the debt or the termination of the service of the existing securities. Lebanese Treasury bills appear in the report alongside other financial instruments, including Central Bank Deposit Certificates. This proximity can lead to confusion. Securities do not have the same issuer and do not represent the same undertaking. The 2025 balance sheet allows the separation of new transactions, inherited stocks and actually mentioned payments.

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No new Treasury bills were issued in 2025, according to the Bank of Lebanon’s annual report. However, deadlines continued to be settled, for 23,472 billion pounds of principal matured, in addition to coupons. The absence of issuance therefore does not mean the disappearance of the debt or the termination of the service of the existing securities.

Lebanese Treasury bills appear in the report alongside other financial instruments, including Central Bank Deposit Certificates. This proximity can lead to confusion. Securities do not have the same issuer and do not represent the same undertaking. The 2025 balance sheet allows the separation of new transactions, inherited stocks and actually mentioned payments.

Lebanese Treasury bills: a year without new issues

The BDL links the absence of new issues to a decision by the Department of Finance. She stated that she had continued to settle coupons and bonds that matured. The sum of £23,472 billion relates to maturity. The passage does not give a separate total of interest paid.

It should therefore not be announced that the full service of these titles would have cost exactly that amount. Reimbursement of principal and payment of interest are two separate transactions. The former extinguishes part of an existing claim. The second pays the financing according to the conditions of the title.

A new program provides funding by creating a commitment. A maturity repays a previous commitment. Both may exist separately. The report accurately describes a year without issuing new bonds, but with continued payments on the existing portfolio.

Central bank securities form another set

The BDL also states that it did not issue a long-term certificate of deposit, in books or currency, for 2025. However, it continued to pay coupons and deadlines. The issue of short-term book certificates was discontinued on 6 April 2024, according to the same document.

These certificates are central bank instruments. They should not be confused with Treasury bills. Their presence on the balance sheet responds to another financial link, even if banks, public institutions and BDL intervene in closely linked circuits.

The nominal value of book certificates increased from $34,066 billion at the end of 2024 to $31,593 billion at the end of 2025. The decrease is 2,473 billion, or about 7.3%. This movement measures the variation of a nominal stock between two dates. It alone does not provide the amount of all year’s disbursements.

Instruments in books at the BDL End 2024 End 2025 Calculated change Certificates of deposit, nominal value 34,066 billion 31 593 billion -2,473 billion or -7.3 per cent Term deposits $15,496 billion 16,883 billion +1 387 billion, or 9.0%

Term deposits therefore follow a different path of certificates. This increase shows why stopping an instrument’s issues is not enough to describe all the central bank’s operations. However, it does not make it possible to conclude that each refund certificate has been returned to term deposits. The report does not provide individual monitoring of these movements.

An outstanding amount is not an annual expenditure

A stock of securities describes what remains on a given date. A payment describes a transaction for a period. Directly comparing the 31 593 billion certificates at the end of December to 23,472 billion Treasury bill maturities would mix different instruments, issuers and measures.

Similarly, an amount expressed in pounds cannot be added to an amount in dollars without an explicit method of conversion. An accounting conversion would not prove that a payment was made in the currency obtained by the calculation. The report keeps the nominal amounts in national currency.

The document states that the rates of deposit certificates and term deposits at the BDL remained stable in 2025. He does not give in this passage their detailed timetable. This should not be extended to all loans and deposits offered by commercial banks.

What this balance sheet does not say about public financing

The report established that Treasury bills were not issued in 2025. It does not demonstrate, through this information alone, the absence of any other funding, commitment or public backlog. A full reading of government finances requires revenue, expenditure, cash flow and other obligations over the same period.

Nor should bond payments be equated with the settlement of all sovereign foreign currency securities. Each category should be examined separately. A transaction performed on an instrument does not allow for the conclusion of treatment of other creditors.

In order to assess the continuation of this policy, the 2026 data will have to specify any new issues, maturities repaid and outstanding outstanding amounts. The 2025 finding is more limited, but strong: issues were interrupted on the instruments cited, while the management of previous commitments and term deposits continued.

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