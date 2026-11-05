Nigeria: Candidacy of invalidated Atiku, call announced

On 5 November, the Federal High Court of Abuja invalidated the leadership of the CDA led by David Mark and his decisions, including the presidential inauguration of Atiku Abubakar. The appeal was filed by a former party official, Nafiu Bala Gombe. CDA announces an appeal and says it is waiting for the certified copy of the judgement. This setback comes as the presidential campaign is launched; it does not constitute a definitive exclusion of Atiku from the 2027 election.

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In Nigeria, the Federal High Court of Abuja invalidated Thursday, November 5, 2026 the presidential candidature of Atiku Abubakar for the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The ruling affects the leadership of the party and the decisions it has taken. CDA announces an appeal: this first instance decision does not end the judicial battle.

Judge Peter Lifu declared the leadership led by former Speaker David Mark illegal. He cancelled his actions, including the procedure for designating Atiku Abubakar as a candidate in the presidential election of 2027.

The setback comes as the former Vice-President has already started his campaign. He won the CDA nomination in May and is one of the main opponents of President Bola Tinubu. Vice-President from 1999 to 2007, Atiku came second in the previous presidential election.

The presidential candidacy of Atiku Abubakar weakened

At the origin of the case is Nafiu Bala Gombe, former National Vice President of CDA for the North East. He challenged the conditions under which David Mark had taken the lead in the party after Ralph Nwosu’s resignation.

Gombe maintained that the statutes gave him the right to succeed the resigned president. He also denounced the appointment of David Mark and the national secretary Rauf Aregbesola, who he found to be contrary to internal rules and electoral law.

His appeal, registered under the number FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, was intended to prevent those responsible from acting on behalf of the party. He also requested that their decisions be set aside. The judge gave him a reason.

CDA prepares its challenge

Nkemakolam Ukandu, the national leader of the CDA, announced that the party would appeal. His spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, denounced a decision which he considered politically motivated.

The CDA also states that it waits for the certified copy of the judgment to examine its exact terms and scope. In the absence of a final outcome of the appeals, the judgment does not allow Atiku to be presented as definitively excluded from the ballot.

The electoral commission had previously published its name as a candidate for the CDA, together with the former governor of Rivers Rotimi Amaechi State as a packager. The party must now defend this nomination before the Court of Appeal.

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