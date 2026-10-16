The Roman temples at the gates of Qadisha

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The Roman temples of Ein Aankrine, at the gates of Qadisha
In the Kura, in northern Lebanon, a village whose Syriac name means « abundant water » houses a complex of Roman temples now called Qasr Naous. Discovered during the Mission in Phoenicia of Ernest Renan in the 19th century, it has two temples: in the east, the best preserved, with its Corinthian columns, its entrance with floral motifs and an inaccessible crypt; To the west, a temple larger but ravaged by earthquakes, of which only the palisade remains.
Its architecture recalls Mechnaqa and Baalbeck — perhaps the same builders. The site was occupied until the Middle Ages: French, Armenian and Arab coins were found there in the 1960s. The present village dates only from the 19th century.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
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