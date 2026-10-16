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The Roman temples at the gates of Qadisha

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 3 views

The Roman temples of Ein Aankrine, at the gates of Qadisha In the Kura, in northern Lebanon, a village whose Syriac name means « abundant water » houses a complex of Roman temples today called Qasr..

🏛️ Les temples romains d’Ein Aankrine, aux portes de Qadisha
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The Roman temples of Ein Aankrine, at the gates of Qadisha

In the Kura, in northern Lebanon, a village whose Syriac name means « abundant water » houses a complex of Roman temples now called Qasr Naous. Discovered during the Mission in Phoenicia of Ernest Renan in the 19th century, it has two temples: in the east, the best preserved, with its Corinthian columns, its entrance with floral motifs and an inaccessible crypt; To the west, a temple larger but ravaged by earthquakes, of which only the palisade remains.

Its architecture recalls Mechnaqa and Baalbeck — perhaps the same builders. The site was occupied until the Middle Ages: French, Armenian and Arab coins were found there in the 1960s. The present village dates only from the 19th century.

📍 Koura, Nord-Liban
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