Beirut Marathon: Meeting on November 29

The Beirut marathon is preparing for Sunday, November 29, 2026, a date confirmed by the organizer and the international AIMS calendar. Coordination with the institutions accompanies preparations for the race. The kit withdrawal was announced from 24 to 28 November in Antélias, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. For both participants and residents, the next directions on access and traffic will be essential. The practical information presented here was verified as at 7 November.

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The Beirut marathon is announced for Sunday, November 29, 2026. The date is contained in the information of the Beirut Marathon Association and in the international calendar of the AIMS. Three weeks from the date, the preparations concern both the riders and the organisation of the city around the race.

The president of the association, May el-Khalil, met with General Security Director Hassan Choucair. This exchange is part of the institutional coordination preceding the event, presented around the Martyrs’ Square and the slogan « Beyrouth every step ». It alone is not a detailed announcement of traffic measures.

Beirut Marathon: several distances to the program

Program 2026 includes the 42.195-kilometre marathon and 21.1-kilometre marathon, both announced at 6:30 a.m. The departure of the 10 km is set at 7:45 a.m. A two-kilometre race for young people and an unscheduled 6-kilometre race complete the meetings presented by the association.

The organiser indicates a closing of registrations on 20 November, or earlier if capacity is reached. Age limits and conditions depend on the test chosen. Participants must check the category corresponding to their registration before preparing for their arrival.

Preparing for travel

A race in town asks participants to anticipate their arrival, departure and recovery of their belongings. For residents, the most useful information will be the exact times and limits of traffic restrictions. These two needs come together: organizing participation means making access understandable.

It is therefore necessary to distinguish the sports calendar, already confirmed, from the operational instructions to be communicated for the day of the race. The restrictions for training sessions do not automatically describe those of November 29. The dated opinions of the authorities and the organiser should guide travel.

The withdrawal of the numbers announced in Antélias

The association plans to deliver the racing kits from November 24 to 28, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Spinneys, at The Hub complex in Antélias. The kit includes the bib and jersey. This advance passage is part of the material preparation of the riders.

The meeting on 29 November will thus mobilize several spaces: the place of withdrawal before the event, the area of assembly and the streets borrowed by the races. For the public, the practical challenge will be to have coherent information between these stages.

Benchmarks verified as at 7 November

The race is scheduled for Sunday, November 29, 2026. The kit withdrawal was announced in Antelias between 24 and 28 November, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The departure times announced, access and traffic restrictions must be checked in the organiser’s updated instructions before any travel. These benchmarks are set at 7 November and do not replace instructions to registrants.

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