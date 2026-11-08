Detainees and missing persons: 44 files in the Lebanese registry

The National Human Rights Commission is updating its registry related to the conflict with Israel. Four cases total 44. The situations remain different: reported captivity, detention to be confirmed or disappearance not clarified. Enrolment does not replace an individual check or the answers expected by families.

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On 7 November 2026, the Lebanese National Human Rights Commission announced four additions to its register. It now has 44 cases related to the conflict with Israel. This update does not mean four recent catches or 44 currently confirmed holdings.

Detainees and missing persons: four files added

The report names Reda Mustafa Hajou, Hussein Ali Salameh, Mohammad Ibrahim Karneib and Fadi Ahmad Abdel Aal. According to the information gathered, Hajou was captured at Umm al-All on 1 October 2024. The cases of Salameh and Karneib date back to 14 April 2026 in Bint Jbeil. Abdel Aal was reportedly arrested at his home in Halta.

Salameh’s place of detention still requires official confirmation. The Commission is also asking for details on the fate of Karneib and of Abdel Aal.

The register distinguishes 17 persons classified as combatants, two medical personnel, 18 civilians, two cross-border operations and five missing.

A census subject to family consent

The method published by this independent institution does not confuse registration with evidence of detention. His report of 15 September identified 39 cases. He distinguished between official recognitions, testimonies of released persons, family stories and field evidence. The files therefore did not all have the same degree of verification.

On 23 September, the addition of Ali Afif Nahle increased the total to 40. His family had lost track in Qantara in November 2024. The Commission had recorded a disappearance to be clarified, without evidence of his detention or death.

Forty-one other reports remain monitored separately due to lack of informed consent from families to register. This follow-up does not constitute confirmation of captivity. Publication rules protect witnesses and medical or family information.

Separate obligations of prisoner status

Humanitarian law requires parties to search for missing persons and to provide families with available information. In an international conflict, article 5 of the Third Geneva Convention also provides protection in case of doubt on the status of certain captives, until the decision of a competent court.

The Commission asks Israel to clarify each situation and to authorise ICRC visits.

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