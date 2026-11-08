Paraguay: Peña remanded in custody

Santiago Peña will remain in detention in the Presidential Regiment in Asunción after a court decision of 7 November. In the Ueno Bank case, the former president challenged the charges. The judge invokes the risk of flight. This pre-trial detention differs from its security transfer and does not constitute a criminal conviction.

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A Paraguayan judge ordered the detention of Santiago Peña on Saturday, 7 November 2026. The former President will remain in the Presidential Regiment in Asunción during the Ueno Bank procedure. Judge Humberto Otazú announced this decision after the hearing on security measures. Peña contests the charges against him.

Peña in pre-trial detention by decision of the judge

The magistrate explained that he wanted to guarantee the presence of the former Head of State in the country and his participation in the trial. He invoked the risk of escape. He also referred to the sensitive information Peña had access to during his presidency in order to justify his keeping in a military compound.

This decision provides an important legal clarification. On the night of 6-7 November, Peña left his home after clashes in front of his residence. His transfer to the Regiment then addressed security concerns. The judge has now announced a measure of pre-trial detention as part of the criminal investigation.

The place of detention therefore remains the same, but a judicial decision now governs its continued custody. This is not a conviction. No final decision on his guilt was made in this case.

Two charges related to funds placed at Ueno

The prosecution formally challenged Peña for alleged abuse of trust and management in his personal interest. The investigation concerns the investment, renewal and maintenance of public funds and contingency funds at Ueno Bank.

According to the prosecution, the former president intervened in these operations when he had had economic ties with the banking group. Investigators seek to establish its role in the concentration of these resources within the institution. These claims remain charges to be considered in the proceedings.

Peña went to the prosecution on Saturday, accompanied by her lawyer Ricardo Preda. He then abstained from making a statement to the judge, according to the judge. His defence claims that he has not committed any offences and intends to get the prosecution dropped.

A separate procedure from removal

The decision took place the day after the removal of Peña by the Senate. Pedro Alliana succeeded him in the presidency. The political judgement on the performance of his duties and the criminal investigation of Ueno Bank are two separate procedures.

The former president of the central bank, Carlos Carvallo, is also in custody. The charges against him include abuse of trust, the preparation of false public documents and management in his personal interest. The investigation must determine the individual responsibilities in the transactions examined, without confusing the duties performed by the two men.

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